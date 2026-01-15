Andy Cruz Takes a Title Shot Early Against Raymond Muratalla

Andy Cruz has only six professional fights behind him, yet he is already being treated like someone much further down the road. That accelerated path leads to Las Vegas on January 24, where he will challenge Raymond Muratalla for the IBF lightweight title in what amounts to his first real test of how quickly pedigree can translate at world level.
The build to the fight has been quiet and deliberate. Matchroom has released footage from Cruz’s camp that avoids selling personality or hype. The emphasis is on work, long days, and repetition. A fighter who understands that his margin for error is thin, even if his amateur background suggests otherwise.
Cruz is clear about the moment in front of him. He has called this the most important fight of his career, a line that sounds obvious until you consider how little professional time he has needed to reach this point. Titles are usually chased. In Cruz’s case, one has arrived early, and preparation becomes the only place left to prove readiness.
Since relocating to the United States, Cruz has based himself in Philadelphia, training under Bozy Ennis. The gym is known for pressure and accountability rather than spectacle, and Cruz has blended into it without ceremony. He regularly works alongside Jaron Ennis, another fighter whose rise has been built through discipline rather than promotion. Those sessions were enough to convince the staff early that Cruz’s transition would not be slow.
Bozy Ennis has taken a careful approach with him. The goal has not been to rebuild Cruz, but to sharpen what already exists. His base comes from Cuba, where balance and timing are drilled relentlessly. The changes have been practical. American spacing. Professional pacing. Nothing that risks stripping away instinct.
Cruz explains it simply. Talent without work means nothing. That belief runs through his camp and explains why there is little celebration attached to this opportunity. Muratalla holds the belt. Cruz holds belief and preparation.
Cruz is making the jump early, relying on skill rather than time spent at this level.
