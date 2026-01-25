“Andy, I think he may move to 130, because he makes the weight very easy,” Hearn said to the media. “When you’re up against a big, strong 135-pounder, sometimes that pressure can give you problems.”

Hearn said Cruz was dissatisfied with his performance and noted that his corner would have liked to see more offensive commitment during close rounds. He said Cruz spent much of the fight boxing off the back foot, which made it difficult to clearly separate rounds on the cards against a fighter applying constant pressure.

“I don’t think he’s happy with his performance,” Hearn said. “I think Bozy would have wanted him to be a little bit more aggressive, let his hands go a little bit more. He wasn’t good enough on the night.”

The loss marked Cruz’s first twelve round fight and his first appearance in a world title bout since turning professional. Coming from an amateur background built around short fights and point scoring, Cruz has spent his early professional career adjusting to longer contests against opponents who rely on size, strength, and sustained output.

At lightweight, Cruz is competing in a division populated by physically strong fighters who are comfortable forcing exchanges over twelve rounds. Muratalla’s pressure and experience were factors in the fight, with Hearn later noting that Cruz will need to apply lessons from the loss moving forward.

“In his next performance, it’ll tell us if it was too early,” Hearn said. “We’ll see how much he’s learned from tonight.”

Hearn said that no decision has been made regarding Cruz’s next opponent or weight class. He said Cruz’s response in his next fight will play a role in determining whether a move to 130 pounds becomes part of the plan as Cruz continues to adapt to the professional style following his first setback.