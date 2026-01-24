Madrimov entered the bout coming off a long layoff following shoulder surgery, consecutive losses, and serious health issues. The expectation was that Salazar, a durable but limited opponent, would provide rounds without posing meaningful resistance. Instead, the fight exposed how far Madrimov has drifted from the version seen against Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Terence Crawford.

From the opening rounds, Madrimov looked cautious and physically diminished. His output was low, his aggression muted, and the power that once separated him at this level was largely absent. He boxed at a measured pace, often appearing hesitant to commit, even when openings were available. Salazar stayed competitive longer than expected, landing counters and forcing Madrimov into a slower, more careful fight.

As the rounds wore on, fatigue became more apparent. Madrimov labored through exchanges and relied on experience and positioning rather than force. Though he clearly won the majority of rounds, he rarely imposed himself. The tenth round finally brought urgency, as Madrimov hurt Salazar with right hands and pushed for a stoppage, but the late surge only underlined how little sustained pressure he applied earlier.

The bout was widely viewed as an audition for a potential clash with Jaron “Boots” Ennis. Based on this performance, that door did not open. Madrimov won the fight, but he did not answer the more important question about what version of himself remains.