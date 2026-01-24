That changed following a face-to-face involving Opetaia and Mikaelian, after which Opetaia’s promoter said the bout is being targeted as an IBF and WBC unification. The Ring title, which Opetaia also holds, would also be on the line.

If finalized, the fight would place three major cruiserweight belts at stake and move Opetaia closer to undisputed status in the division.

For Opetaia, the matchup follows the same direction his career has already taken. He enters the fight as the IBF and Ring champion and as one of the few cruiserweights of the last decade to establish himself through repeat championship fights.

Jai defeated Mairis Briedis twice, winning clear decisions in both meetings, and has stopped his last four opponents since. A unification with Mikaelian would be his first opportunity to add another sanctioning body title since reclaiming the IBF belt in 2024.

Mikaelian brings a different type of record into the matchup. The WBC titleholder has operated largely outside the main spotlight of the division, but the belt is established and recognized. His involvement raises the stakes of Opetaia’s debut and reshapes the immediate picture at cruiserweight.

The timing also reflects how Zuffa Boxing appears to be positioning its most valuable signing. Opetaia is making his first appearance in the United States and his first fight under the Zuffa banner. Rather than easing him in, the promotion is prepared to place him directly into a unification bout, a choice that contrasts with the company’s opening card, which leaned heavily on fighters still gaining experience.

From Opetaia’s side, the opportunity fits the terms of his current deal. He is permitted to compete both on Zuffa cards and on Riyadh Season events, which keeps the unification route intact. Adding the WBC title would narrow the remaining path and leave only one major belt outside his control.

There has been no formal announcement, and no contracts have been released publicly, but the sequence is clear. Opetaia confirmed the March 8 date and venue, a face to face with Mikaelian followed, and his promoter then described the fight as a unification. No other opponent has been linked to Opetaia for that night.

If the bout moves forward as expected, Opetaia’s Zuffa debut will function as more than an introduction. It will serve as a checkpoint for both the promotion and the cruiserweight division, with title unification now the central issue.