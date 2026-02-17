The IBF has invited Cruz and unbeaten contender Albert Bell to negotiate a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for Raymond Muratalla’s belt. Bell accepted immediately. Cruz’s side has expressed interest, though the offer arrives at a sensitive moment after his first professional loss in January.

Bell’s size recreates the same questions Cruz could not solve

Bell stands 6 feet tall, a rare height for the lightweight division, and knows how to use it to keep opponents at range. Cruz struggled with that kind of size against Muratalla, who advanced steadily and forced Cruz to give ground over 12 rounds. Cruz had success when he stepped forward and threw, often landing cleaner punches, but he did not sustain those sequences. Long stretches passed where Muratalla controlled positioning simply by occupying space and moving forward.

Bell brings a similar physical equation. Taller lightweights can disrupt timing and make opponents work harder to reach effective punching distance. Cruz’s offense depends on his willingness to step in and stay there, and opponents who control range can make those entries more difficult to maintain over the course of a fight.

Cruz entered his title fight unbeaten and carrying Olympic gold credentials, but the Muratalla loss showed how difficult it can be to impose his style against naturally larger fighters. His promoter, Eddie Hearn, acknowledged afterward that moving down to junior lightweight could become part of the conversation, though no decision has been finalized.

Bell, unbeaten through 28 professional fights, has been waiting for an opportunity at this level and accepted the eliminator without delay. The IBF’s invitation places both fighters on a direct path toward contention.

For Cruz, the offer arrives quickly after a fight where size and positioning worked against him. Accepting the eliminator would give him a way back toward a title, but it also means confronting the same physical questions that surfaced when the decision stayed with Muratalla.