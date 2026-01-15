The victory extended Smith’s professional record to 19-0 and made him Britain’s latest men’s world champion. Attention has now turned to his next move and whether a unification fight could follow.

Lopez is scheduled to defend his WBO super lightweight title against Stevenson in New York on January 31. Stevenson is moving up from lightweight and is seeking to become a four-division world champion, while Lopez will be making the fourth defence of his belt.

Smith said he expects to attend the fight in person.

“I will probably be over there watching it,” Smith told Sky Sports. “It is a great fight and obviously I have my eyes on that as a potential opponent for those guys next.”

Smith added that he favours Stevenson to win on points but said he is open to facing either fighter.

“Either,” Smith said. “I will fight whoever I have got to fight.”

Asked about a possible future bout with fellow Briton Adam Azim, Smith said Azim still needs to establish himself at world level. Azim is scheduled to face Gustavo Lemos later this month.

Smith said he hopes Azim succeeds but believes his own focus should be on larger fights.

Azim previously relinquished the European title in 2024, avoiding a mandatory defence against Smith, and has said he would welcome a unification fight in the future.