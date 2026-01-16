Vergil Ortiz Jr. has filed a lawsuit seeking to terminate his promotional agreement with Golden Boy Promotions, according to reporting by The Ring.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Nevada and lists declaratory relief, breach of contract, and interference with prospective economic advantage as grounds for ending the agreement. Ortiz has been promoted by Golden Boy since turning professional in 2016, with the company exercising a three-year contract extension in May 2024.
Ortiz’s attorney, Gregory M. Smith, argues that the promotional agreement became void when Golden Boy’s exclusive distribution deal with DAZN expired on December 31. Golden Boy has acknowledged that its DAZN deal ended at the close of 2025, but maintains it is negotiating a new agreement for 2026 and 2027 and therefore still controls Ortiz’s promotional rights.
The lawsuit also outlines Ortiz’s desire to pursue a fight with junior middleweight rival Jaron Ennis, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing. Both fighters currently hold interim titles at 154 pounds.
According to the filing, Ortiz’s team believes ongoing disputes between Golden Boy and other promoters, as well as public conflicts involving company founder Oscar De La Hoya, have complicated negotiations for the bout and limited Ortiz’s earning opportunities.
Smith previously represented Canelo Alvarez in his successful effort to exit contracts with Golden Boy and DAZN in 2020.
Golden Boy has not issued a public response to the specific allegations in the lawsuit.
Last Updated on 01/16/2026