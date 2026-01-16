Ortiz’s attorney, Gregory M. Smith, argues that the promotional agreement became void when Golden Boy’s exclusive distribution deal with DAZN expired on December 31. Golden Boy has acknowledged that its DAZN deal ended at the close of 2025, but maintains it is negotiating a new agreement for 2026 and 2027 and therefore still controls Ortiz’s promotional rights.

The lawsuit also outlines Ortiz’s desire to pursue a fight with junior middleweight rival Jaron Ennis, who is promoted by Matchroom Boxing. Both fighters currently hold interim titles at 154 pounds.

According to the filing, Ortiz’s team believes ongoing disputes between Golden Boy and other promoters, as well as public conflicts involving company founder Oscar De La Hoya, have complicated negotiations for the bout and limited Ortiz’s earning opportunities.

Smith previously represented Canelo Alvarez in his successful effort to exit contracts with Golden Boy and DAZN in 2020.

Golden Boy has not issued a public response to the specific allegations in the lawsuit.