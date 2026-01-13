Moses Itauma vs Jermaine Franklin Rescheduled for March

The Delay Doesn’t Change the Fight

A few months’ delay won’t change Itauma’s potential, but it does add a layer of uncertainty. You can’t take this sport for granted. One injury and suddenly your rhythm’s off. Itauma’s still got that raw power, but power alone isn’t enough at this level. This fight’s still a big step. Franklin isn’t going to fall over. He’ll take some punches, but he’ll keep coming.

Itauma’s got youth on his side. He’s still learning, still figuring out how to control the distance and pace. Franklin’s been around the block. He’s faced adversity before. He’s been in tough fights. Itauma might have the tools, but Franklin’s going to test if he’s ready for the real deal.

The injury isn’t the end of the world, but it does put a pause on the momentum Itauma was building. You don’t want too many delays. In the heavyweight division, that kind of thing can cost you. But we’ll see what happens when he gets back in there. This is a kid who’s got the tools to go far. But he needs to prove it. Franklin’s a tough opponent, but this is a fight Itauma should win if he’s as good as people think.

The Rest of the Card

The full card’s been shifted to March, including a solid domestic battle between Willy Hutchinson and Ezra Taylor. Hutchinson’s coming off a good win after his loss to Joshua Buatsi. Taylor’s undefeated. That’s a crossroads fight for both men. One of them’s going to take a step closer to a world title shot in 2026. Keep an eye on that one too.