Dalton Smith’s Win Positions Alberto Puello Next

Alberto Puello is positioned to challenge Dalton Smith for the WBC junior welterweight title following Smith’s fifth round stoppage of Subriel Matias last Saturday.
Puello held the title earlier this year before losing it to Matias by majority decision on July 12. The outcome was disputed, but Puello remained highly ranked after the loss and was informed following the WBC convention in Bangkok that he would face the winner of Smith and Matias.
Smith’s victory confirmed that path. The unbeaten Sheffield fighter claimed the vacant belt by stopping Matias in the fifth round, ending the Puerto Rican’s reign and resetting the immediate title picture at 140 pounds.
Puello, a 31 year old southpaw, is expected to be Smith’s first mandatory challenger. His team has indicated there are no objections to the bout taking place in England, where Smith is likely to make his first defence.
With Matias no longer holding the title, the division narrows quickly. Puello is one of the few remaining contenders already approved within the sanctioning body’s order and does not require an eliminator.
No date or venue has been announced. Negotiations have not yet been confirmed publicly.
The belt has changed hands. Puello remains next in line.
Last Updated on 01/17/2026