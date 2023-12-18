Jarrell Miller vs. Daniel Dubois: date, time, how to watch

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder are gearing up to throw down in separate scraps before possibly duking it out in 2024. They’re headlining a heavyweight circus in the Middle East, and guess who else is on the card? Jarrell Miller takes on Daniel Dubois live on DAZN.

“Big thanks to Dubois for being the chump to ink the deal, ’cause I’m about to turn his lights out,” blabbed Jarrell Miller in the press.

“In New York, we’ve got a nose for sniffing out a scaredy-cat, and this guy reeks of it. Once you’re branded a chicken, that stink don’t wash off,” he snarked.

“Dubois? Oh, he threw in the towel against Joe Joyce. Got his bell rung and kissed the canvas thanks to a jab from Usyk. Those guys are shrimps compared to me. Sure, Joyce is a big boy, but he ain’t ‘Big Baby’ big,” Miller boasted.

In their November 2020 brawl, Dubois (19-2, 18KOs) from Greenwich, London, clocked out Joyce with a ten-count. He racked up four lightning-fast KOs in as many rounds, but not without busting his eye socket and getting benched for surgery.

Among his wins, he clapped Trevor Bryan in the fourth round to snag the WBA “Regular” heavyweight crown on June 11 in Miami.

Meanwhile, Miller (26-0-1, 22KOs), a 35-year-old bruiser from Brooklyn, has been muscling up the ranks.

Post a 43-month hiatus, courtesy of some shady drug tests, Miller’s back with a 3-0 streak. After two quick wins last summer, he hit pause to hunt for bigger prey.

In his latest rumble on March 18 in Dubai, Miller sent Lucas Browne packing in the sixth. He nearly squared off with Mahmoud Charr for the WBA “Regular” title but ditched that for a juicier throwdown with Dubois.

“When you step in the ring with a tough nut who’s chucking 80 punches a round, can take a hit, keeps marching forward, and never waves the white flag… I’m gonna whip his butt and pack him off to retirement. Easy as pie,” declared Miller.

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller Fight: Complete Details

Event Date and Start Time:

Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Start Time: The event kicks off at 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET. Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller are scheduled for their ringwalks around 9:35 p.m. UK / 4:35 p.m. ET. Please be aware that these times are subject to change based on the earlier fights.

Streaming on DAZN PPV:

The fight will be available live on DAZN PPV in various regions. For specific details on how to watch, please check DAZN’s website.

In Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, viewers should download the DAZN app and sign up through the app.

Venue:

The match between Daniel Dubois and Jarrell Miller is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ticket Information:

Details regarding tickets for the event will be announced in the near future.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Daniel Dubois (British): Born September 6, 1997, height 6′ 5″, reach 78″, with a total of 21 fights and a record of 19-1, including 18 KOs. Last 5 fights:

2023-08-26 at Stadion Wroclaw, Wroclaw: Weighing in at 233¼ lbs, Dubois faced Oleksandr Usyk (20-0-0), who was slightly lighter at 221 lbs. The fight ended in a loss for Dubois, with a KO in the 9th round at just 48 seconds. At the time, the scorecards read 73-78, 72-79, and 72-79 in favor of Usyk. This fight was for the IBF, IBO, WBA Super World, and WBO World Heavy titles. 2022-12-03 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham: Dubois, at 240¼ lbs, took on Kevin Lerena (28-1-0), who weighed 230¾ lbs. The fight was a rollercoaster, with Dubois down three times in the 1st round and Lerena down twice before Dubois claimed victory with a TKO in the 3rd round. A testament to Dubois’ resilience and power. 2022-06-11 at Casino Miami Jai Alai, Miami: Tipping the scales at 241½ lbs, Dubois faced Trevor Bryan (22-0-0), heavier at 259½ lbs. Dubois secured a knockout win in the 4th round at 1:58. The judges had scored it 30-27 in favor of Dubois until the KO. The fight was for the WBA World Heavy title. 2021-08-29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland: Weighing 238 lbs, Dubois went against Joe Cusumano (19-3-0), who was close in weight at 235½ lbs. The bout concluded with a TKO victory for Dubois in the 1st round, 2:10 into the fight. A quick and decisive win. 2021-06-05 at Telford International Centre, Telford: Dubois, at 240¼ lbs, faced Bogdan Dinu (20-2-0), who weighed 260¼ lbs. The fight ended with a KO in the 2nd round at just 31 seconds, showcasing Dubois’ knockout prowess. This fight was for the vacant WBA Interim World Heavy title, with Dinu being KO’d by a right to the chin.

Jarrell Miller (American): Born July 15, 1988, height 6′ 4″, reach 78″, with a total of 27 fights and a record of 26-0-1, including 22 KOs. Last 5 fights:

2023-03-18 at Agenda Arena, Dubai: Miller, tipping the scales at a massive 333 lbs, faced Lucas Browne (31-3-0), who weighed in at 277 lbs. The fight ended in a TKO win for Miller in the 6th round, at 2:33. A hefty display of power from Miller. 2022-07-23 at Embassy Suites Nashville SE, Murfreesboro: Weighing 328¼ lbs, Miller took on Derek Cardenas (8-9-0), who was lighter at 269½ lbs. The bout concluded with a TKO victory for Miller in the 4th round, only 1:43 into the round. Dominance was the theme of this fight. 2022-06-23 at Casino Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires: In this bout, Miller weighed a whopping 341¾ lbs against Ariel Esteban Bracamonte* (11-7-0), who was at 305½ lbs. The fight went the distance, with Miller winning by unanimous decision. The scores were 97-92 across the board, despite Miller being deducted a point in the 4th round. 2018-11-17 at Kansas Star Arena, Mulvane: Miller, at 315¼ lbs, faced Bogdan Dinu (18-0-0), who was much lighter at 237¼ lbs. The fight ended in a KO in the 4th round at 2:45, with Dinu going down twice. A clear display of Miller’s knockout power. 2018-10-06 at Wintrust Arena, Chicago: Weighing in at 317 lbs, Miller squared off against Tomasz Adamek (53-5-0), who weighed 227 lbs. Miller secured a quick victory with a KO in just the 2nd round, only 51 seconds in. This fight showcased Miller’s ability to end bouts early with his significant power advantage.

