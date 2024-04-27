Live Boxing Results Tonight: Ramirez vs. Barthelemy

Jose Ramirez (28-1, 18 KOs) heads back to the ring tonight against Rances Barthelemy in the headliner at light welterweight, while Vergil Ortiz Jr. takes on grizzled veteran Thomas Dulorme in the chief support at middleweight live on DAZN tonight at the Save Mart Arena in Fresno, California. The action starts at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Ramirez, the former WBC/WBO light welterweight champion, has been inactive since March of last year, will fight for the first time since inking with Golden Boy, fighting former two-division world champion Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) in the 12-round main event.

B247 will give Live Updates and Results below of tonights’ action on DAZN.

If Ramirez, 31, is victorious tonight, his promoters at Golden Boy are interested in having him potentially fight Ryan Garcia next. That fight would have to be at welterweight, however, which makes it a long shot.

DAZN Main Card

– 8:00 pm ET

– Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy

– Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Thomas Dulorme

– Oscar Duarte vs. Joseph Diaz Jr

– Marlen Esparza vs. Gabriela Alaniz

– Raul Curiel vs. Jorge Marron Jr

Unbeaten Vergil Ortiz (20-0, 20 KOs) fights Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) in a 10-round catchweight fight tonight. If Vergil, 26, wins, he’ll take on former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu on August 3rd in Los Angeles, California.

Ortiz is coming off a first round blowout win over Fredrick Lawson last January, and he looks a lot better since moving up in weight from welterweight. That move was long overdue for Ortiz, as he was torturing himself to make weight.