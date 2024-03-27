Jose Ramirez vs. Rances Barthelemy on April 27, live on DAZN

Golden Boy’s throwing a proper bash in the ring come April 27. We’re talking Jose Ramirez squaring up with Rances Barthelemy, and Vergil Ortiz Jr. throwing hands with Thomas Dulorme in Fresno’s own Save Mart Center, with the globe watching live on DAZN.

For those itching to get in, tickets drop on March 27, 10:00 a.m. PT. Prices? They’re swinging from $225 to $40, not counting the extra bits. Sprint to Ticketmaster or Golden Boy’s site to snag yours. For the early birds, there’s a sneaky pre-sale happening March 26, same time, same place. Just murmur “GBPFRESNO” and you’re golden.

Topping the bill, we’ve got Fresno’s pride, Jose Ramirez, ready to shake off the cobwebs against Vegas’ Rances Barthelemy. Ramirez, out for a year, is itching to put on a show for the home crowd. Barthelemy? He’s gunning for glory, aiming to stamp his name across the boxing heavens. Expect an all-out war, no less.

Then there’s Vergil Ortiz Jr., a lad with fists like hammers, facing off against Thomas Dulorme. Ortiz, on the cusp of a title shot, is all revved up to keep us on our toes following his last stunner. Dulorme, no stranger to a scrap, is promising a clash that’ll have you tossing your drinks in the air.

Oscar De La Hoya’s buzzing, betting this night will go down in Fresno lore. Ramirez and Ortiz got their eyes on the prize, but they’ve got to bulldoze through two tough nuts first. It’s going to be more than a few swings and misses, that’s for sure.