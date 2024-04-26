Edgar Berlanga Dismisses Munguia’s Chances Against Canelo

Super middleweight contender Edgar Berlanga is picking Canelo Alvarez to knockout Jaime Munguia on May 4th when he defends his undisputed super middleweight title against him at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Berlanga feels that Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) lacks the defense to defeat undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs). He sees Munguia’s defense being him getting hit in the face by his opposition, and that’s not going to work against a puncher like Canelo.

Munguia would have been weeded out a long time ago if he’d fought David Benavidez or David Morrell, as they would have likely knocked him out.

His management was smart to keep Munguia away from dangerous opposition for his entire 11-year professional career, which some fans believe has been designed from day one to get the Canelo payday.

A lot of people think Berlanga is doing the same thing. Fighting weak opposition to keep winning long enough to get the retirement payday against Canelo.

Once Canelo beats Berlanga, the money the New Yorker gets for his other fights will be small, and he’ll likely be out of the sport soon after.

Berlanga Predicts Canelo Victory

“I’ve only got five years left in this. So, I got to make the best of it and make the bag, and I got to do what I do,” said Edgar Berlanga to K.O. Artist Sports about his career.

Berlanga might not last five years in the sport once Canelo gets done with him. If he loses that fight, it’ll be all over, and the only thing he can hope for is to move up to 175 to chase a fight with David Benavidez unless Terence Crawford wants to fight him.

“That’s going to be a good fight. I feel Canelo should knock him out,” said Berlanga when asked about his thoughts on the Canelo vs. Jaime Munguia fight on May 4th. “I feel like Munguia has great conditioning and throws a lot of punches.”

Munguia looked pretty bad in his last fight against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, and was lucky to win. Ideally, Munguia should have had to fight David Benavidez or David Morrell to get the Canelo fight instead of 38-year-old Derevyanchenko.

“He has somewhat good feet, but he has no defense. His defense is taking punches,” Berlanga said about Munguia. “So, I feel that if Canelo could sit down in the middle of the ring and land good shots, he’ll be able to take that boy out of there.”