Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro: date, time, how to watch

Jai Opetaia, the reigning Australian boxing world champion, is currently embroiled in a dilemma that’s causing quite a stir in the boxing community. He’s on the verge of being stripped of his IBF cruiserweight title due to his decision to participate in a high-profile event in Saudi Arabia, where he’s set to pocket a hefty $680,000.

Fox Sports’ Ben Damon and Code Sports have spilled the beans that Opetaia (23-0, 18 KOs) is eyeing a cool $US450,000 for his participation in this blockbuster Middle Eastern DAZN PPV card on December 23, where he’s slated to square off against England’s Ellis Zorro (17-0, 7 KOs). The Aussie, who snagged the IBF title last year on the Gold Coast against Latvia’s Mairis Briedis, even with a broken jaw, is lined up to feature on an undercard alongside big names like Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Joseph Parker, and Daniel Dubois.

The IBF insists that Opetaia’s next fight should be a mandatory title defense against Briedis. They’ve already given him a pass to fight Jordan Thompson in October, and they’re not keen on bending the rules again, especially for a fighter like Zorro who doesn’t have a world ranking.

Opetaia, 28, is considered one of Australia’s top boxers, standing shoulder to shoulder with the likes of Tim Tszyu, Sam Goodman, and Jason Moloney. His manager, Mick Francis, mentioned to Code Sports that Briedis is actually okay with Opetaia facing Zorro first, but the IBF is adamant about their next face-off.

Adding to the conversation, Eddie Hearn expressed his disappointment to Boxing Social, hinting that Opetaia might vacate his IBF cruiserweight world title due to this disagreement. Hearn emphasized the need for common sense, lamenting the potential loss of a world title over what he deems a “silly decision by a committee.”

He pointed out that while holding a world title is valuable, it shouldn’t hinder a boxer’s career, especially when faced with life-changing financial opportunities like Opetaia’s two-fight deal in Saudi, rumored to be worth over $2 million. Hearn believes that while rules are important, they should be fair and consistent, and in this case, he feels they might be forcing Opetaia to make a tough choice between securing his and his family’s future and holding onto his belt.

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro Start Times

Event Date and Start Time:

Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Start Time: The event is scheduled to commence at 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET. The ringwalks for the Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro fight are planned for approximately 6:15 p.m. UK / 1:15 p.m. ET. Note that these times might be subject to change.

Streaming on DAZN PPV:

The fight will be available live on DAZN PPV in several regions. Viewers can check DAZN’s website for more details on how to watch.

In Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, viewers are required to download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store to sign up, instead of via a web browser.

Venue:

The fight between Jai Opetaia and Ellis Zorro is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ticket Information:

Details about tickets for the fight will be announced as they become available.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Jai Opetaia (Australian): Date of Birth – June 30, 1995; Height – 6′ 2″; Reach – 76″; Total Fights – 23; Record – 23-0 (18 KOs). Last 5 fights:

023-09-30 at Wembley Arena: Weighing in at 198¼ lbs, Jai faced Jordan Thompson (15-0-0). This was a short story with a dramatic twist – a TKO in the 4th round, only 20 seconds in. Thompson had been down in both the 3rd and 4th rounds before the referee decided he’d seen enough. 2022-07-02 at Gold Coast Convention Centre: Tipped the scales at 198½ lbs for a showdown with Mairis Briedis (28-1-0). This was a full-length drama, spanning 12 rounds, ending in a unanimous decision. The judges scored it 116-112, 115-113, and 116-112. A testament to endurance and skill. 2021-12-04 at Fortitude Music Hall: Entered the ring heavier at 207¼ lbs, against Daniel Russell (7-2-2). This bout was more of a quick thriller, ending with a TKO in the 3rd round at 1:44. The fight was agreed at a 95kg limit, adding an interesting twist to the tale. 2020-10-22, also at Fortitude Music Hall: Weighed 199¼ lbs and took on Benjamin Kelleher (13-1-2). This clash was settled in the 6th round with a TKO at 1:50. Kelleher suffered a cut from a punch in the 5th round, setting the stage for the 6th round finale. 2019-11-16 at Hordern Pavilion, Sydney: Stepping in at 199¼ lbs, they fought Mark Flanagan (24-7-0). The bout ended with a TKO in the 8th round at the 3-minute mark. The judges had it at 80-69, 80-70, and 80-70, showing a clear dominance throughout the fight.

Ellis Zorro (British): Born – October 5, 1992; Height and Reach – Not available; Total Fights – 17; Record – 17-0 (7 KOs). Laast 5 fights:

2023-10-06 at York Hall, Bethnal Green: Weighing in at 199¼ lbs, Zorro took on Luca D’Ortenzi* (17-3-0). The fight went the distance, lasting all 10 rounds, and ended in a unanimous decision. The judges scored it a close 96-94, a more confident 97-93, and a decisive 98-92. This fight was for the WBO European Cruiser title. 2023-05-12, back at York Hall: This time at 197½ lbs, Zorro faced Hosea Burton (28-3-0). The bout was cut short in the 7th round at 1:28 with a technical knockout. Burton had already tasted the canvas from a right to the head before the stoppage. This victory secured the vacant WBO European Cruiser title. 2022-09-16, once again at York Hall: Zorro, weighing 199 lbs, clashed with Dec Spelman (18-5-0). The fight, lasting 8 rounds, ended in a points victory, with the referee scoring it 77-74. Spelman had been sent down in the 4th round from a body shot. 2022-05-14 at Victoria Warehouse, Manchester: Zorro, consistent at 199 lbs, faced Ricky Reeves (4-0-0) in a shorter 3-round bout. The fight went to the judges, who scored it 29-28, 30-27, and 29-28, all in favor of Zorro. 2022-05-14, the same day and venue: In an unusual turn of events, Zorro also fought Jamie Smith (4-0-0) in another 3-round bout. The fight ended in a unanimous decision with scores of 29-28, 29-28, and 30-28. It was a busy day at the office for Zorro, pulling double duty with back-to-back victories.

