Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin: date, time, how to watch

Anthony Joshua is strapping on his gloves to climb back to the top of the heavyweight boxing world, facing off against Otto Wallin in a huge DAZN PPV showdown in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Joshua, the pride of Britain, has snagged a pair of victories this year, patching up his rep after those back-to-back title fight losses to the Oleksandr Usyk.

Next up, AJ’s squaring up against Sweden’s tough guy, Otto Wallin, in an important fight for him. A win here could tee him up for a mega clash with the always dangerous Deontay Wilder in 2024. And hey, if the stars align, he might just get another crack at the world title, facing the winner of the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk unification brawl.

The Joshua-Wallin tussle tops the incredible ‘Day of Reckoning’ fight card (there will be more juicy details on that) slated for Saturday, December 23, 2023.

The dust-up’s happening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the ring walks expected to roll out around 2200-2300 UK time. For those in the States, that’s 1700-1800 Eastern Standard Time, and a sunny 1400-1500 PST.

Joshua vs. Wallin Fight – Start Time

Event Date and Start Time: Scheduled for Saturday, December 23, the Joshua vs. Wallin fight is set to begin at 7 p.m. UK time / 2 p.m. ET. The main event, featuring Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin, is expected to have ringwalks at approximately 11 p.m. UK / 6 p.m. ET. Please be aware that these times are subject to change based on the duration of the undercard bouts.

Streaming on DAZN PPV: The event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV in select regions. For detailed information on how to watch, please visit DAZN’s website. Note for viewers in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia: you will need to download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up there, rather than through a web browser.

Venue: The Joshua vs. Wallin fight is taking place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, adding an international flavor to this anticipated event.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Anthony Joshua (British): Born October 15, 1989, Joshua stands 6′ 6″ with an 82″ reach, and holds a record of 26-3, including 23 KOs. Last 5 fights:

2023-08-12 at O2 Arena, Greenwich: Joshua, weighing in at 250 lbs, faced Robert Helenius (32-4-0), who was slightly lighter at 249½ lbs. Joshua secured a knockout victory in the 7th round at 1:27. Helenius was KO’d by a right to the head, with the count waived immediately. 2023-04-01, again at O2 Arena: Joshua, at 255¼ lbs, fought Jermaine Franklin Jr (21-1-0), who weighed 234¾ lbs. The bout went the full 12 rounds, ending in a unanimous decision win for Joshua. The judges scored it 118-111, 117-111, and 117-111. 2022-08-20 at Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah: Weighing 244½ lbs, Joshua took on Oleksandr Usyk (19-0-0), who was lighter at 221½ lbs. This closely contested fight ended in a split decision loss for Joshua after 12 rounds. The judges scored it 115-113 for Joshua, but 112-116 and 113-115 for Usyk. This bout was for the IBF, IBO, WBA Super World, and WBO World Heavy titles. 2021-09-25 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Tottenham: Joshua, at 240 lbs, faced Usyk again. Usyk, weighing 221¼ lbs, won by unanimous decision after 12 rounds. The judges scored the fight 112-117, 113-115, and 112-116. This fight was for the IBF, IBO, WBA Super World, and WBO World Heavy titles, with Usyk suffering a cut on the right eyebrow. 2020-12-12 at Wembley Arena, Wembley: Joshua, weighing 240¾ lbs, squared off against Kubrat Pulev (28-1-0), who was close in weight at 239¾ lbs. Joshua won by KO in the 9th round at 2:58. Pulev had been both counted and down in the 3rd round and was down twice in the 9th. This fight was for the IBF, IBO, WBA Super World, and WBO World Heavy titles.

Otto Wallin (Swedish): Born November 21, 1990, Wallin is 6′ 5.5″ with a 78″ reach, and has a record of 26-1, with 14 KOs. Last 5 fights:

2023-09-30 at Regnum Carya Hotel, Antalya: Wallin, weighing 237½ lbs, faced off against Murat Gassiev (30-1-0), who was lighter at 216 lbs. The fight was a close call, ending in a split decision victory for Wallin after 12 rounds. The judges scored it 115-113, 111-117, and 115-113 in Wallin’s favor. 2023-01-27 at Castleton Banquet & Conference Center, Windham: Wallin, at 245½ lbs, took on Helaman Olguin (9-4-1), heavier at 276 lbs. The bout went the distance, with Wallin winning by unanimous decision in an 8-round fight. The judges scored it 80-72, 80-72, and 79-73. 2022-05-26 at Ford Community Center, Dearborn: Weighing 241½ lbs, Wallin faced Rydell Booker (26-5-1), who came in at 262½ lbs. Wallin secured a unanimous decision over 10 rounds. The judges’ scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 99-91, demonstrating Wallin’s control throughout the fight. 2022-02-05 at Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff: Tipping the scales at 253¼ lbs, Wallin went against Kamil Sokolowski (11-24-2), who weighed 234¼ lbs. Wallin emerged victorious in an 8-round points decision, with a score of 79-74. A solid performance by Wallin. 2021-02-20 at Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville: Wallin, at 240¼ lbs, squared off against Dominic Breazeale (20-2-0), who weighed 261¼ lbs. The fight concluded with Wallin winning by unanimous decision after 12 rounds. The judges scored the bout 117-111, 118-110, and 116-112, showcasing Wallin’s dominance.

Fight Card Highlights: