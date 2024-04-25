Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia on May 4th, Live on DAZN

Canelo vs. Munguia: The 12-round all-Mexican brawl wil be streamed live on DAZN May 4 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo, the reigning champ of the WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO Super Middleweight divisions, is staking his undisputed title against the unbeaten Munguia – DAZN will stream the event globally, except for Mexico, LATAM, and China, with the DAZN PPV available for purchase starting today.

If new or returning customers decide to buy the PPV on either the installment or monthly plan, they’ll get the first month free. Yep, you read that right. You get to watch these titans clash and pay nothing for your first month—just the PPV price upfront. Check out the generosity on display in the PPV pricing below:

PPV Pricing

US: $89.99

UK: $19.99

CA: $89.99 CAD

ROW: $19.99 or Local Equivalent

DAZN Group, the dominant force in sports entertainment and the worldwide boxing hub, confirmed today it’s the global streaming partner for the PBC smash hit Canelo vs. Munguia. Canelo Promotions is rolling out a Mexican mega-fight so massive it’s locked in for Cinco de Mayo Weekend, as Canelo Álvarez defends his undisputed super middleweight world title against the fierce former champ Jaime Munguía on May 4 in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs), with a career launched at 15, has only been bested by Bivol and the unbeaten legend Floyd Mayweather in his string of victories over top fighters. The 27-year-old Munguía (43-0, 34 KOs), still undefeated, is about to undergo his toughest fight yet against his fellow countryman.

Since splitting from Oscar de la Hoya’s Golden Boy Productions in 2020, Canelo’s first scrap without his old promoter pits him in this 12-round undisputed super-middleweight title fight – the first ever all-Mexican clash for a title above 160 pounds, and only the second occasion Canelo has fought a fellow Mexican on his preferred Cinco de Mayo weekend.

And it’s not just the main event that’s packed with action – the undercard boasts a title on the line in every fight. Former champ American Mario “El Azteca” Barrios defends his WBC interim welterweight title against Argentine Fabián “TNT” Maidana. Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa risks his Interim WBC Featherweight Title in his first interim title defense against former super bantamweight champion Jessie Magdaleno. Lastly, undefeated WBA Welterweight Champion Eimantas Stanionis is set to throw down against unbeaten two-time Olympian Gabriel Maestre.

Canelo vs. Munguia fight card:

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia; For Alvarez’s WBC, WBA, IBF, and WBO world super middleweight titles

Mario Barrios vs. Fabian Maidana; For Barrios’ WBC interim world welterweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs. Jessie Magdaleno; For Figueroa’s WBC interim world featherweight title

Eimantas Stanionis vs. Gabriel Maestre; For Stanionis’ WBA “regular” welterweight title

This event is streaming on DAZN PPV globally excluding Mexico, LATAM & China. PPV is on sale now. In the US, fans can also buy on Prime Video and through traditional cable and satellite providers, including PPV.com.