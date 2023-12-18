Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker: date, time, how to watch

The upcoming boxing spectacle on December 23 in Saudi Arabia, featuring a headline bout between two former world champions, Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker, is set to be a thrilling event and will be broadcast live on DAZN.

Deontay Wilder seems to be shrugging off suggestions that lounging around in the lap of luxury for the past couple of years might have taken the edge off his fighting spirit. The big question on everyone’s mind is whether his bank account has made him too comfy to throw punches like he used to.

Let’s face it, if you’re living it up in a mansion and cruising in swanky cars, maybe the hunger to duke it out in the ring isn’t what it once was. This might just give Joseph Parker, who hasn’t been rolling in quite the same level of dough, a real shot at taking Wilder down come December 23rd in Riyadh. The guy’s got the fire in his belly, and he’s been busy racking up fights while Wilder’s been, well, not so busy.

Wilder, now 38 and with a record that’s more impressive on paper than in recent reality, doesn’t seem fazed by his lack of ring time. Since getting his bell rung by Tyson Fury back in 2021, he’s been more of a part-timer in the sport. Sure, he knocked out Robert Helenius in a one-round blitz last year, but that’s hardly a full day’s work.

He’s been playing catch-up in training, cramming like a student before finals, but can you really make up for lost time that quickly? Wilder seems to think so, downplaying the fact that Parker’s been much more active in the ring, albeit against what Wilder hints are second-rate opponents.

Parker’s recent fights? He’s been knocking them down like bowling pins: Simon Kean out in round 3, Faiga Opelu TKO’d in the first, and a unanimous decision over Jack Massey. Meanwhile, Wilder’s been more occupied with counting his millions than collecting knockouts.

Eddie Hearn, ever the boxing sage, points out the obvious: Wilder could have fought thrice in the last two years, padding his wallet even more. But no, he waited for the big-ticket fight, and thanks to some Saudi generosity, he’s finally stepping back into the spotlight against Parker, and possibly later, Anthony Joshua.

Is Wilder’s heart still in the fight, or has the high life softened him up? We’ll find out when the bell rings in Riyadh.

Wilder vs. Parker Fight Night: Start Time & Details

Q: When is the Wilder vs. Parker fight scheduled? A: The much-awaited Wilder vs. Parker fight is set for Saturday, December 23. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET, with the main event ringwalks for Wilder and Parker slated for approximately 10:30 p.m. UK / 5:30 p.m. ET. Please note that these times might vary based on the length of the undercard bouts.

Q: Can the fight be streamed on DAZN? A: Yes, this fight is available live on DAZN PPV in several regions. For more specific details on availability and subscription. If you are in Argentina, Chile, or Colombia, it’s important to download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up there, as opposed to using a web browser.

The show will be charged as an additional pay-per-view (PPV) in certain key markets and included as part of a DAZN subscription in others.

US + Canada: 39.99 USD

39.99 USD UK: 19.99 GBP

19.99 GBP Rest of the world: 21.99 USD in local currency

Q: Where will the Wilder vs. Parker fight take place? A: The highly anticipated fight is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This venue promises to provide an exciting backdrop for this thrilling encounter.

Q: What are the fighters’ records and bios? A: Here’s a brief overview of the fighters:

Deontay Wilder: Nationality: American, Date of Birth: October 22, 1985, Height: 6′ 7″, Reach: 83″, Total Fights: 46, Record: 43-2-1 (42 KOs). Last 5 fights:

2022-10-15 at Barclays Center, Brooklyn: Wilder, weighing 214½ lbs, faced Robert Helenius (31-3-0), who was significantly heavier at 253¼ lbs. Wilder delivered a resounding KO in the 1st round, stopping the clock at 2:57. A classic Wilder finish with his trademark power. 2021-10-09 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas: In a much-anticipated rematch, Wilder, at 238 lbs, took on Tyson Fury (30-0-1), who weighed 277 lbs. The fight was a rollercoaster, with Wilder going down in the 3rd, 10th, and 11th rounds, and Fury down twice in the 4th. Wilder ultimately lost by KO in the 11th round at 1:10. The judges had it at 92-94, 91-95, and 92-95 at the time of the stoppage. This was for the WBC World Heavy title. 2020-02-22 at MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas: Wilder, at 231 lbs, faced Fury again, who was heavier at 273 lbs. This bout ended in a 7th round TKO loss for Wilder at 1:39. Wilder had been down in the 3rd and 5th rounds, and Fury was deducted a point in the 5th. The scorecards read 53-58, 52-59, and 52-59 in favor of Fury. This fight was also for the WBC World Heavy title. 2019-11-23 at MGM Grand, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas: Weighing 219½ lbs, Wilder squared off against Luis Ortiz (31-1-0), who weighed 236½ lbs. Wilder secured a KO win in the 7th round at 2:51. The judges had Ortiz slightly ahead on points (56-58, 55-59, 55-59) before Wilder turned the tables. This fight was for the WBC World Heavy title. 2019-05-18 at Barclays Center, Brooklyn: Wilder, at 223¼ lbs, took on Dominic Breazeale (20-1-0), who weighed 255¼ lbs. The bout was a quick one, with Wilder delivering a KO in the 1st round at 2:17. Breazeale was down once in this fight for the WBC World Heavy title. Wilder’s power was on full display, ending the fight swiftly.

Joseph Parker: Nationality: New Zealand, Date of Birth: January 9, 1992, Height: 6′ 4″, Reach: 76″, Total Fights: 36, Record: 33-3 (23 KOs). Last 5 fights:

2023-10-28 at Boulevard Hall, Riyadh: Parker, weighing in at 250 lbs, faced Simon Kean (23-1-0), who was slightly heavier at 255 lbs. Parker delivered a knockout in the 3rd round at 2:04. Kean was down from a left prior to the stoppage. This fight was for the vacant IBF and WBO Inter-Continental Heavy titles. 2023-05-24 at Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne: Weighing 239¾ lbs, Parker took on Faiga Opelu (15-3-2), lighter at 214¾ lbs. The fight ended with a TKO victory for Parker in the 1st round, just 1:29 into the bout. A quick and decisive win for Parker. 2023-01-21 at Manchester Arena, Manchester: Parker, at 245¼ lbs, faced Jack Massey (20-1-0), who weighed 213¼ lbs. The fight went the distance, with Parker winning by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. The judges scored it 96-93, 97-92, and 97-93. Massey had a point deducted in the 8th round for holding. 2022-09-24, again at Manchester Arena: Tipping the scales at 255¼ lbs, Parker fought Joe Joyce (14-0-0), heavier at 271¼ lbs. The bout ended in an 11th-round KO loss for Parker at 1:03. The judges had it 94-97, 94-96, and 92-97 in favor of Joyce before the stoppage. This fight was for the vacant WBO Interim World Heavy title. Parker was cut over the right eye and stopped by a left hook to the chin. 2021-12-18, once more at Manchester Arena: Weighing 251 lbs, Parker squared off against Derek Chisora (32-11-0), who was slightly lighter at 248½ lbs. Parker emerged victorious by unanimous decision after 12 rounds, with scores of 114-112, 115-111, and 115-110. Chisora was counted in the 4th round, and down once in the 7th and once in the 8th. This fight was for the WBO Inter-Continental Heavy title.

Q: What does the full fight card include? A: The event features a robust lineup of bouts:

