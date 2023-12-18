Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori: date, time, how to watch

Filip Hrgovic spoke to Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions, and here are excerpts of the interview. For the complete conversation and more insights, watch the full interview here.

What’s your take on Mark De Mori?

Filip Hrgovic: De Mori boasts a record that’s arguably more impressive than Wilder’s or Joshua’s. He’s stacked up wins, creating a respectable track record. However, I doubt he’s really squared up against noteworthy opponents. I see myself as the clear frontrunner in our upcoming fight. It’s good to see his confidence, but I believe I’m operating on a different level. In boxing, certainty is elusive, so I remain vigilant. My training has been rigorous as usual, and while victory is never guaranteed, my plan is to outbox and eventually overpower him.



Given the unpredictable nature of heavyweight boxing, do you feel a sense of apprehension, knowing the stakes?

Hrgovic: Definitely. In the heavyweight division, the potential for a sudden end to a fight is ever-present. We’re all powerful competitors here. Caution is essential, but I’m confident the tide will turn in my favor. The thrill of potential knockouts is what draws crowds to our division. It’s not just about technical skill; it’s the raw power and those decisive moments that captivate fans.

With the IBF number one spot and a potential world title fight on the horizon, how are you approaching this phase of your career?

Hrgovic: I’ve been eagerly awaiting this moment. With a little divine favor, I aim to clinch this fight and step into the ring for some major battles. As the IBF mandatory challenger, I’m poised to contend for the title, facing the winner of Fury vs. Usyk. The dynamic nature of boxing always leaves room for surprises, but I’m ready for whatever comes next. I’m thrilled to be part of this new era where top contenders are expected to face each other, eliminating the usual evasions.

Who do you predict will win, Fury or Usyk?

Hrgovic: I’ve always seen Usyk as a slightly more well-rounded fighter. He’s technically sound, strong, and consistently well-prepared. While Fury’s recent performance might suggest a decline, I believe it was more about a lack of motivation. A fighter’s motivation can drastically affect their performance. Usyk, however, has my vote in this match-up, though it’s really anyone’s game.

Finally, Fury’s recent fight with Ngannou showed a lack of that critical edge of fear. How crucial is this in boxing?

Hrgovic: In my 17 years of boxing, I’ve learned the importance of motivation. It can transform a fighter entirely. Fury’s fight against Andaru was a classic example. Without the right motivation, even the best can falter. But when that drive is there, you see a completely different fighter in the ring.

Filip Hrgović vs. Mark De Mori Showdown

When’s the bell ringing for Hrgović vs. De Mori?

Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 First punch thrown: 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET

4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET Hrgović and De Mori enter the ring: Around 5:15 p.m. UK / 12:15 p.m. ET (but hey, this could shuffle around a bit).

Can I catch the Hrgović vs. De Mori bout on DAZN?

Absolutely! It’s live on DAZN PPV in several regions.

It’s live on DAZN PPV in several regions. Special note for fans in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia: Grab the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play, and sign up there, not on the web.

Where’s this epic fight happening?

The battle ground is the Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Quick on Filip Hrgović:

From: Croatia

Croatia Birthday: June 4, 1992

June 4, 1992 Stands tall at: 6′ 6″

6′ 6″ Reach: 82″

82″ Fight record: 23 brawls, 16 wins (13 by KOs), undefeated.

And what about Mark De Mori?

Hails from: Australia

Australia Born on: February 11, 1992

February 11, 1992 Height: 6′ 2″

6′ 2″ Reach: That’s a mystery.

That’s a mystery. Total Fights: 45, with a record of 41 wins (36 KOs), 2 losses, 2 draws.

Who else is throwing punches that night?

Fight Card Highlights: