Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel: date, time, how to watch

Arslanbek Makhmudov (18-0, 17 KOs) and Agit Kabayel (23-0, 15 KOs) are set to tango in the ring for a thrilling 12-rounder this Saturday. This sizzling fight is a centerpiece of the “Day of Reckoning” extravaganza, unfolding at the opulent Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Fans glued to their screens can catch this fistic fireworks on DAZN as a PPV, and UK fans on TNT Sports Box Office.

Makhmudov, returning to Saudi Arabia’s ring for a second time, previously lit up the Tyson Fury-Francis Ngannou undercard. Remember that night? He turned out Junior Wright’s lights in just 70 seconds. This Russian wrecking ball, now fighting out of Canada, has a fist that’s a ticket to dreamland – 12 of his snooze-fests happened in the first round!

Ranked within the top-15 by all major boxing bigwigs, Makhmudov’s standing tall at third in the WBC and fourth in the WBA. A win here? He’s practically knocking on the door for a title shot.

Then there’s Germany’s pride, Kabayel, sporting the European heavyweight crown, not for the first time but the second, thanks to a third-round TKO fiesta over Agron Smakici. Shoulder woes and the global pandemic guest-starred in his career, limiting him to annual appearances.

Sitting pretty in the top-15 (minus a top-ten membership card), Kabayel’s win on Saturday is his ticket up the rankings and a chance to reignite his once blazing trail, highlighted by his 2017 victory over Derek Chisora.

Makhmudov vs. Kabayel Date and Start Time

Date: Saturday, December 23

Start Time: 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET

Makhmudov vs. Kabayel (Approx.): 7:25 p.m. UK / 2:25 p.m. ET

The event will kick off at 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET, featuring the much-awaited Makhmudov vs. Kabayel fight, which is expected to commence around 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET. Please note, these times are subject to change depending on the duration of the undercard fights.

Can I Watch Makhmudov vs. Kabayel on DAZN?

Absolutely! This exciting event will be streamed live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries worldwide.

For fans in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, you’ll need to download the DAZN app from either the Apple App Store or the Android Google Play store. Registration should be done through the app rather than a web browser.

What Devices Are Supported by DAZN?

DAZN is accessible on a wide array of devices, ensuring you won’t miss a second of the action. Supported platforms include:

Mobile Devices: iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, Amazon Fire tablet

iPhone, iPad, Android phones, tablets, Amazon Fire tablet TV & Streaming Devices: Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TV, Smartcast, Panasonic, Samsung & Sony Smart TVs, Philips, Roku, Vestel, Vizio

Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Hisense, LG Smart TV, Smartcast, Panasonic, Samsung & Sony Smart TVs, Philips, Roku, Vestel, Vizio Game Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

DAZN is also available on web browsers at DAZN.com. Remember, in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, the DAZN app is the gateway to sign up.

Where is Makhmudov vs. Kabayel Taking Place?

The epic showdown will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Fighter Records and Bios

Arslanbek Makhmudov Date of Birth: June 7, 1989 Height: 6′ 5.5″ Reach: N/A Total Fights: 18 Record: 18-0 (17 KOs)

Agit Kabayel Nationality: German Date of Birth: September 23, 1992 Height: 6′ 3″ Reach: N/A Total Fights: 23 Record: 23-0 (15 KOs)



Fight Card Highlights: