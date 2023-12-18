Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur: date, time, how to watch

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will have a tough test on his hands on December 23rd, defending against Lyndon Arthur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and live on DAZN.

Bivol will likely be a huge favorite over Lyndon in this fight, but it should be competitive while it lasts. It’s been a year since Bivol last defended his WBA 175-lb title against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez in November 2022, so he deserves a gimme.

It’s disappointing how Bivol has failed to take advantage of his victory over Canelo Alvarez last year. The Mexican start wisely chose not to rematch Bivol, and no big names have shown interest in fighting him.

Facing Lyndon Arthur is a regressive move on Bivol’s part, as this guy isn’t well known in the U.S., and facing him won’t attract much interest. Arthur is an excellent fighter, but it’s not a name guy that will further Dmitry’s career.

Some fans would have preferred that Bivol fight Rivera, as he’s an American and has an entertaining fighting style with the ‘Popeye The Sailor Man’ thing going.

Arthur, 31, is a good opponent for Bivol, as he’s won his last four fights since losing to Anthony Yarde by a fourth round knockout in 2021.

It would be more interesting if Yarde were the one facing Bivol, as that would give boxing fans a chance to compare Dmitry’s performance against the British fighter to that of IBF/WBC/WBO champion Artur Beterbiev, who recently knocked him out.

Bivol vs. Arthur will get an undercard slot on the Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin card. Joshua is headlining, even though he’s no longer a world champion. The other notable fight on the card involves former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fighting former WBO champ Joseph Parker.

People would have preferred that Joshua fight Wilder in the main event, as these two guys are getting old and have been in orbit around each other for the last five years.

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur Fight Information

Event Date and Start Time:

Date: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Start Time: The event is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. UK / 11 a.m. ET. The ringwalks for the Bivol vs. Arthur fight are expected around 8 p.m. UK / 3 p.m. ET. Keep in mind that these times may change depending on earlier bouts.

Streaming on DAZN:

The fight will be available live on DAZN PPV in several regions. For more detailed information and subscription options, please visit the DAZN website.

In Argentina, Chile, and Colombia, viewers need to download the DAZN app and sign up there rather than through a web browser.

Venue:

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur is set to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ticket Information:

Details regarding tickets for this event will be announced in due course.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Dmitry Bivol: Date of Birth – December 18, 1990. Height – 6′ 0″, Reach – 72″, Total Fights – 21, Record – 21-0 (11 KOs). Last five fights:

2022-11-05: Faced off against Gilberto Ramirez at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, weighing in at 174¾ lbs. Ramirez, with a record of 44-0-0, was defeated in a unanimous decision over 12 rounds. The judges scored it 117-111, 117-111, and 118-110. 2022-05-07: Battled Saul Alvarez, who came in with a record of 57-1-2, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas. Both fighters weighed close, with 174½ and 174¼ lbs respectively. This fight also ended in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds, with scores of 115-113 from all three judges. 2021-12-11: Took on Umar Salamov at KRK “Uralets”, Ekaterinburg, tipping the scales at 174¼ lbs to Salamov’s 174¾. The fight went the full 12 rounds, resulting in a unanimous decision with scores of 118-110, 118-110, and 119-109. 2021-05-01: Clashed with Craig Richards at Manchester Arena, Manchester. Both fighters weighed in at 174¼ lbs. The bout concluded after 12 rounds with a unanimous decision, scored 115-114, 115-113, and 118-110. 2019-10-12: Faced Gilbert Castillo Rivera at Wintrust Arena, Chicago, with a slight weight advantage of 174¼ lbs to Rivera’s 175. This fight also resulted in a unanimous decision after 12 rounds, with scores of 119-108, 119-108, and 120-107.

Lyndon Arthur: Nationality – British, Born – June 13, 1991. Height – 6′ 2″, Reach – N/A, Total Fights – 24, Record – 23-1 (16 KOs). Last 5 fights:

2023-09-01 at Bolton: Tipped the scales at 174½ lbs and squared off against Braian Nahuel Suarez (18-1-0) at the Bolton Whites Hotel. It was a knockout party, and Suarez was the guest of honor, getting KO’d in the 10th round of 12. Suarez, who missed the weight and couldn’t claim the title, tasted defeat at 2:55, courtesy of a left hook to the body. Arthur had been down in the 4th but came back with a vengeance. 2023-03-24 in Bolton Again: Weighing a hefty 182½ lbs, the boxer took on Boris Crighton* (10-1-0) at the same Bolton Whites Hotel. This dance went the distance, with a unanimous decision victory after 10 rounds. The judges’ scorecards read like a math problem: 98-92, 99-91, and 96-93. Crighton hit the canvas late in the 10th but couldn’t turn the tide. 2022-12-02 at Newcastle: Faced Joel McIntyre (20-4-0), weighing in at 179¼ lbs. This time, the Newcastle Arena witnessed a short and sweet TKO in just the 2nd round of a scheduled 10-rounder. The referee called it quits at 1:46, putting an abrupt end to McIntyre’s night. 2022-09-17 Back in Bolton: Entered the ring at a burly 183 lbs to go against Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1). This bout ended with a TKO in the 6th round of an 8-rounder, stopping the clock at 2:24. It seems like Bolton has a knack for witnessing these swift endings. 2021-12-04 at Copper Box Arena, London: Weighed in at 174¾ lbs for a clash with Anthony Yarde (21-2-0). This fight didn’t go as planned, with a loss by KO in the 4th round of a 12-rounder, ending at 1:27. This was a tough night at the office, reminding everyone that in boxing, fortunes can turn in just a few moments.

