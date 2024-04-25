Broner vs. Cobbs: “The Problem” Meets “The Flair” in Florida on June 7th

Adrien “The Problem” Broner (35-4-1, 24 KOs) will be taking a risky fight on June 7th against Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in a welterweight fight in a Don King promoted event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Fans on social media are picking Cobbs to beat Broner, and they could be right. Although Cobbs is far from being a top 10-level welterweight, he’s at the fringe level, which is more than what you can say about Broner. He’s nowhere near the fighter he was 11 years ago when he held the WBA welterweight title.

Who Will Prevail in This Trainwreck?

I see this fight as a 50-50 match-up between two aging fighters with neither of them destined to go anywhere in the sport. The 34-year-old Cobbs has been inactive for two years, last fighting in 2022 when he beat Maurice Hooker by a ten-round unanimous decision.

That version of Cobbs (16-1-1, 10 KOs) would give the 34-year-old former four-division world champion Broner issues, but that was two years ago and there’s no way of knowing how Blair will perform after that amount of time out of the ring.

Broner has looked very average in the three fights he’s had in the last five years since 2019, but that’s expected when you’re as inactive as he’s been. AB seems to have lost the love for the sport since getting a big payday against Manny Pacquiao in a losing effort in 2019.

The millions that Broner once had is apparently gone. AB says he only has $13 to his name. According to Celebrity Net Worth, what’s left of Broner’s fortune is $100,000. If that’s accurate, it’s surprising that he hasn’t stayed active fighting as much as possible to put himself in position for a massive payday.

Cobbs’ best career wins have come against Brad Solomon and Maurice Hooker. In 2022, Cobbs stepped up a level in class and was stopped in the ninth round by Alexis Rocha.

Could AB Ever Make 130 Again?

It would be interesting to see if Broner could trim down and compete in the 130-lb weight class like he did when he was in the prime of his career from 2010 to 2012, but that’s not realistic.

Broner has put too much weight on good eating, inactivity, and living a sedentary lifestyle for him to return to super featherweight without draining himself to the point of risking his health.