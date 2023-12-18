Frank Sanchez vs Junior Fa: date, time, how to watch

Junior Fa is strapping on his gloves for what could be the comeback story of the year, stepping into the ring for a monumental showdown that’s got the boxing world buzzing. He’s set to go toe-to-toe with the highly praised heavyweight, Frank Sanchez, in a fight that’s part of an electrifying DAZN PPV card headlined by Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin in Riyadh on December 23.

This event is packed with heanyweight clashes, including a riveting co-main event featuring Fa’s countryman, Joseph Parker, and the former WBC champ, Deontay Wilder. Fa’s not just a spectator here; he’s been flexing his muscles as Wilder’s sparring partner at the Alabama training base, bringing his A-game and a wealth of experience from his past face-offs with some of boxing’s heavyweights, including Tyson Fury.

Fa’s connection to Parker isn’t just professional; it’s personal. They’ve duked it out both as amateurs and pros, with their last professional skirmish ending in a unanimous decision in Parker’s favor back in February 2021. But for Fa, there’s no bad blood or awkward vibes with Parker; it’s all part of the boxing biz.

And prepare he must, for he’s up against the undefeated Cuban sensation Frank Sanchez (23-0-1), a force to be reckoned with in the heavyweight division. Towering at 1.93m (6ft 4in) and trained by the renowned Chepo Reynoso, Sanchez ranks No.3 in the WBO and is a knockout artist with 16 finishes in his 23 victories.

For Fa, this isn’t just another fight; it’s a golden chance to climb back up the ranks, proving that he’s still a heavyweight contender to be reckoned with. As he puts it, “It’s a win-win for me.” Time will tell if this battle will be the turning point of his career.

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa Fight: Upcoming Event Information

Event Date:

Date: Saturday, December 23

Start Time and Ringwalks:

Specific timings for the start of the event and the Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa ringwalks are currently not confirmed. These details will be announced as they become available.

Broadcast Information:

The broadcast details for the fight, including its availability on DAZN, are yet to be confirmed.

Venue:

The fight is scheduled to take place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of a larger boxing event.

Ticket Information:

Information regarding tickets for the fight will be provided at a later date.

Fighter Records and Bios:

Frank Sanchez (Cuban): Date of Birth – July 18, 1992; Height – 6′ 4″; Reach – 78″; Total Fights – 24; Record – 23-0 with one no contest (16 KOs). Last 5 fights:

2023-09-30 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas: Sanchez, weighing a solid 241½ lbs, went toe-to-toe with Scott Alexander (17-5-2), who was lighter at 217¾ lbs. The fight was called off at the end of the 4th round, with Sanchez winning by RTD. Alexander had been down in the 2nd round. The judges’ scorecards all read 39-36 at the time of the stoppage. This fight was for the WBC Continental Americas Heavy title. 2023-04-08 at Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson: Sanchez, at 247 lbs, faced a much heavier Daniel Martz (20-10-1) who weighed in at 275 lbs. Sanchez delivered a swift KO in the 1st round at 1:41, with Martz going down twice before the count was suspended – a quick night’s work. 2022-10-15 at Barclays Center, Brooklyn: Stepping into the ring at 247¾ lbs, Sanchez squared off against Carlos Negron (25-3-0), who was close in weight at 244½ lbs. The bout ended in the 9th round with a TKO at 1:36. The judges had Sanchez leading with scores of 79-73, 77-75, and 78-74. This fight was for both the WBC Continental Americas and WBO NABO Heavy titles. 2022-01-01 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood: Weighing in at 239¼ lbs, Sanchez took on Christian Hammer (26-8-0), who was heavier at 264¾ lbs. This 10-round battle concluded with Sanchez earning a unanimous decision. Hammer found himself on the canvas in the 10th round, with all judges scoring it 100-89. 2021-10-09, back at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas: Sanchez, at 240 lbs, clashed with Efe Ajagba (15-0-0), weighing in at 237 lbs. The fight went the distance, ending in a unanimous decision over 10 rounds. Ajagba had been down in the 7th round. The judges’ scores were 98-91, 97-92, and 98-91. This fight was for both the WBC Continental Americas and WBO NABO Heavy titles, with Sanchez coming out on top.

Junior Fa (New Zealand): Born – October 19, 1989; Height – 6′ 5″; Reach – 80″; Total Fights – 45; Record – 22-2 (11 KOs). Last 5 fights:

2022-10-23 at Paraoa Brewing Co. and Events Centre, Stanmore Bay: Fa, weighing a mighty 268¼ lbs, made quick work of Tussi Asafo (0-6-0), stopping him with a KO only 45 seconds into the first round of a scheduled 4-rounder. This was a one-sided affair, showcasing Fa’s power early on. 2022-06-05 at Marvel Stadium, Docklands, Melbourne: Tipping the scales at 268¼ lbs, Fa faced Lucas Browne (30-3-0), who weighed 261¼ lbs. The fight was short-lived, ending in a TKO defeat for Fa in the 1st round at 1:58. The referee called it off after the second knockdown. This bout was for the vacant IBF Australasian Heavy title. 2021-02-27 at Spark Arena, Auckland: Fa weighed in at 260¼ lbs for a heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker* (27-2-0), who was lighter at 240 lbs. The fight went the full 12 rounds, but Fa lost by unanimous decision. The judges scored it 111-117, 109-119, and 113-115. This fight was for the vacant WBO Oriental Heavy title. 2019-11-15 at Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City: Entering the ring at 267½ lbs, Fa took on Devin Vargas (21-5-0), who weighed a much lighter 218½ lbs. Fa secured a unanimous decision victory after 10 rounds. Vargas was down twice, and the judges scored the bout 99-89, 97-91, and 100-88. 2019-06-28 at Pechanga Resort & Casino, Temecula: Fa, weighing 259½ lbs, faced Dominick Guinn (37-12-1), who weighed 234¼ lbs. The 10-round fight saw Fa hitting the canvas in the 4th round but still emerging victorious by unanimous decision. The judges’ scores were 98-91, 97-92, and 98-91. This win added another notch to Fa’s belt, demonstrating his resilience and ability to come back from adversity.

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa fight card