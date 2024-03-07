Who is fighting this weekend? Boxing Schedule for March 7 -9

Thursday, March 7: TONIGHT, the middleweight boxing scene is set to ignite as Steven Butler squares off against Steve Rolls in Montreal, live on ESPN+. Butler is coming off a win against Ivan Alvarez last November and Rolls looking to rebound from a loss to Austin Williams in September.

The fight is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, kicking off around 7 p.m. ET / 12 a.m. UK, leading up to the main event ringwalks at roughly 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. UK on Friday. Note that these times might shift based on the undercard fight durations. Fans in the U.S. can catch the action on ESPN+,

Butler vs. Rolls fight card

Steven Butler vs. Steve Rolls; Middleweight

Osleys Iglesias vs. Marcelo Coceres; Super middleweight

Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse vs. Abril Argentina Vidal; For the vacant WBC women’s heavyweight title

Arthur Biyarslanov vs. Cristian Palma; Junior welterweight

Luis Santana vs. Edgar Alor; Lightweight

Mehmet Unal vs. Facundo Galovar; Light heayweight

Thomas Chabot vs. Jose Bernal; Featherweight

Jhon Orobio vs. Arturo Gonzalez; Lightweight

Wilkens Mathieu vs. Patrik Fiala; Light heavyweight

Friday March 8: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will be streamed live worldwide on DAZN, on PPV.com, and on Sky Sports in the UK. The event is set to begin at 4 p.m. UK time / 11 a.m. ET, with the main event ringwalks anticipated around 11 p.m. UK time / 6 p.m. ET

Anthony Joshua is set to face former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Friday. Coming off a decisive victory over Otto Wallin at the end of 2023, Joshua now takes on Ngannou, a tough challenger who made a strong boxing debut against Tyson Fury. Despite a loss on the scorecards, Ngannou’s performance—marked by knocking Fury down—showed he’s ready to compete at the highest level in boxing.

The showdown is scheduled for Friday, March 8, with the main event expected to start around 11 p.m. UK time / 6 p.m. ET time, although this may vary depending on the undercard bouts. The fight will be streamed live on DAZN.com, except in a few countries, offering fans worldwide a chance to witness this cross-discipline battle. You can also catch all the action on Sky Sports Box Office or PPV.com (without subscription!)

The venue for this encounter is the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Betting odds are currently in favor of Joshua at -450, with Ngannou seen as the underdog at +320, according to DraftKings.

Joshua vs. Ngannou fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou; Heavyweight

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker; For Zhang’s WBO interim heavyweight title

Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball; For Vargas’ WBC featherweight title

Israil Madrimov vs. Magomed Kurbanov; For the vacant WBA super welterweight title

Gavin Gwynne vs. Mark Chamberlain; Lightweight

Justis Huni vs. Kevin Lerena; Heavyweight

Jack McGann vs. Louis Green; Light middleweight

Roman Fury vs. Martin Svarc; Heavyweight

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Christian Lopez Flores; Super lightweight

Andrii Novytski vs. Juan Torres; Heavyweight

Friday March 8:

This Friday, the spotlight lands on Azael Villar from Panama as he throws down with Spain’s undefeated Jairo Noriega in a 12-round headliner at the Pharaoh’s Casino in Managua, Nicaragua.

As the night unfolds, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern Time, Villar vs. Noriega and the evening’s other clashes will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Villar, sporting a record of 20 victories, 2 defeats, and 4 stalemates, with 15 of those wins coming by knockout, clinched his first regional title in October 2021 by besting David Martinez on points. He followed up with a couple of knockout victories but stumbled in January 2023 against Japan’s Ayumu Hanada. In August, the 29-year-old fought to a split draw with Gerardo Zapata and recently outmaneuvered Ricardo Astuvilca on points in a 10-round showdown last December. On the other side, Noriega boasts an impeccable tally of 13 wins, including 3 by knockout. Venturing outside Spain for the first time, he’s risking his flawless record, fresh off an eight-round triumph over Gerson Larios last June.

the undercard features: