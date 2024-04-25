Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov on August 3rd, Live on DAZN

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the big boss at the General Entertainment Authority, just dropped the bomb about a colossal World title fight. Terence Crawford, that ring monster, is gunning for Israil Madrimov’s WBA and WBO interim World Super-Welterweight belts on August 3rd. Crawford, with a perfect 40-0 record, aims to add a fourth weight class to his collection after demolishing the Welterweight division and taking out Errol Spence with a stunning KO, crowning himself the undisputed king at 147lbs.

Standing in Crawford’s way is Madrimov, the Uzbek powerhouse, defending his title for the first time against the fiercest competition imaginable. He last dazzled in Saudi Arabia, clinching the belt from Magomed Kurbanov in a dominant five-round beatdown. At 29, Madrimov’s unblemished professional and stellar amateur records speak volumes.

“I’m psyched to join forces with Riyadh Season and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for our first boxing spectacle in the States. I’m itching to jump back into the ring at a new weight and prove I’m the undisputed best,” boasted Crawford. “Israil Madrimov is a solid fighter, but come August 3, he’s just another notch on my belt. Welcome to the Terence Crawford show.”

Madrimov chimed in, “Terence Crawford is one of my top picks and a true boxing legend. I’m pumped for this shot to prove myself, and God willing, I will.”

The night’s action is packed with a killer undercard. Fresh off becoming WBA Super-Lightweight champ, Isaac Cruz is set to defend his title against American Jose Valenzuela.

The Heavyweight scene is also heating up. Andy Ruiz, back after a decision win over Luis Ortiz, takes on Jarrell Miller, who’s desperate to bounce back from his first defeat. Meanwhile, Tim Tszyu awaits a potential clash with Vergil Ortiz Jr, depending on this weekend’s results, and David Morrell aims to keep his record spotless against Radivoje Kalajdzic.

Olympic champ Andy Cruz also continues his quest in the Lightweight division against Antonio Moran. It’s shaping up to be an explosive night for boxing fans.