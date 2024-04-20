Terence Crawford Vs. Israil Madrimov Now Headed To LA On August 3

Terence Crawford is currently in talks with recently crowned WBA 154 pound champion Israil Madrimov, the working date being that of August 3. Mike Coppinger reports how Jermell Charlo, who reports suggested would perhaps cause a fuss about Crawford fighting Madrimov next instead of himself, has “no problem” with the fight going ahead.

Charlo has asked to be reinstalled as WBA super champion at 154 pounds, and his next fight will be worked on soon.

So, current pound-for-pound king Crawford will go for his fourth world title in as many weights in challenging the unbeaten, 10-0-1(7) Madrimov. And “Bud” deserves credit for taking this, potentially one of his toughest and most challenging fights. The 40-0(31) future Hall of Famer has won world titles at 135, 140, and 147, but defeating Madrimov might just prove to be a hard thing for Crawford.

Big things are expected of Gennady Golovkin lookalike Madrimov (the latest world champion to come out of Uzbekistan looking somewhat like GGG from a facial standpoint and also fighting like him). Madrimov, a hugely accomplished amateur boxer, looked great in stopping Magomed Kurbanov to take the WBA belt at ’54, and now Madrimov will engage in a huge fight in his very first title defence.

This fight pretty much came out of the blue, with Crawford initially looking at challenging Tim Tszyu for his 154 pound strap. But as we know, Sebastian Fundora came along and ruined both Crawford and Tszyu’s plans. There was talk of Crawford fighting Fundora, but now it will be Madrimov. And although Madrimov is not a huge, household name in the US, the hard-core fight fans know all about him and we know how good he is. Crawford really is taking a risk with this one.

Crawford, last seen making mincemeat out of Errol Spence, is also sticking to his routine of fighting just once a year. It will be some 13 months since the Spence fight when 38 year old Crawford gets in there with 29 year old Madrimov.

So far in his stellar ring career, Crawford has never come close to losing a fight. Might this change on the night of August 3? Could the Madrimov fight be the one that forces Crawford to really dig in and pull out his absolute best stuff? Or does Madrimov, younger, stronger and more powerful, prove to be too much for Crawford, with him beating him?

Again, huge credit has to go out to Crawford for taking this, a risky fight at a time when less and less great fighters seem willing to take risks. There are plenty of other fights Crawford could have taken. Against the young and hungry Madrimov, “Bud” will test his formidable skills and his ring IQ. Crawford is obviously looking forward to the challenge.