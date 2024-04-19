DAZN PPV Weights: Haney vs. Garcia

WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia weighed in on Friday for their fight this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Weights:

– Ryan Garcia: 143.2

– Devin Haney: 140

As reported earlier, Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) missed weight by 3.2 lbs, and won’t be able to capture Haney’s WBC light welterweight title. Ryan will now pay Haney a whopping $1.5 million due to a bet that he made with him.

During the face-off, Haney, with dark circles under both eyes, and Garcia jawed back and forth, but they were kept apart to prevent any shoving.

Haney cost both fighters a lot of money by pushing Garcia this week at their media event on top of the Empire State Building in New York.

In response to that display of violence, the New York Mets canceled Haney and Garcia’s appearance to throw out the first pitch at their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Had Ryan and Devin been able to make an appearance, they would have brought in more PPV buys. The promoters for Saturday’s event weren’t going to take any chances of a repeat of the shoving by ensuring they kept Hanehy and Garcia apart today during the face-off at the weigh-in.

“Hopefully, he’s ready or tomorrow night, but it’s going to be wild either way,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to DAZN Boxing about Ryan Garcia. “I always felt this was the perfect fight to build his profile for the next level.

“We just did a lovely gate in San Francisco with good numbers [50K PPV buys], good interest with Prograis, but we need to take him to the next level. To do that, you always need a good dance partner.

“Ryan Garcia is the perfect dance partner, especially when you know you can win the fight as well,” Hearn continued. “I just hope that when Devin wins this fight, people don’t say, ‘Yeah, but Ryan wasn’t himself. Ryan wasn’t prepared,’ because you’ve got to give Devin credit now.

“He’s got to Australia twice to fight Kambosos. He’s come back and fought Lomachenko. he moved up and fought Regis Prograis. Now he’s fighting Ryan Garcia. The kid is on a hell of a run.

“Devin is chasing greatness. He needs those profile-building fights,” said Hearn when asked how close Haney is becoming ‘The Face of Boxing.’ This is the start of that, Ryan Garcia. The other ones he has to box off are the likes of Teofimo Lopez, Gervonta Davis and even Shakur Stevenson.

“There’s such a great mix at the moment around those names, and you’ve got Subriel Matias as well, another world champion at 140,” said Hearn.