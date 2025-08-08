Vergil Ortiz Sr. denies Eddie Hearn’s claim of a signed Jaron Ennis fight

Vergil Ortiz Sr. denied promoter Eddie Hearn’s claims today of having signed a deal for Vergil Jr. to fight Jaron ‘Boot’ Ennis in 2026. Ortiz Sr. says he hasn’t “Heard” anything about this.

Fans are wondering why Hearn would even say that a deal was signed when, in fact, it hasn’t. What’s the rationale?

Jaron Ennis Fight Deal Denied

“First I heard of it. 😂 another promoter telling everyone another fighter he’s fighting his guy and has no knowledge of it. There were two chances already. Ask Turki. It’s not when only he wants it. The opportunity was there, and they didn’t go, so we’re moving on. 🤷🏻‍♂️,” said Vergil Ortiz Sr. on X, reacting to promoter Eddie Hearn announcing today that a fight between Vergil Jr. and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis is signed for 2026.

I didn’t know Eddie Hearn was vergils mgr and told Vergil when he fights. I haven’t heard anything and it’s not a hey Vergil you fight my guy when I want. That shit has sailed twice. Vergil is on his own path no matter WHO ANYONE SAYS. No waiting for anyone anymore . https://t.co/QTMQjq0F2u — Vergil Ortiz (@VergilOrtizSr) August 8, 2025

“There’s a lot of talk about, ‘Why don’t you fight Murtazaliev?’ who is fighting Erickson Lubin. ‘Why don’t you fight Vergil Ortiz?’ We agreed to take that fight in Saudi Arabia. He wasn’t ready. Then they said to do it in November,” said promoter Eddie Hearn to iFL TV. “Boots wants to have a fight at 154. He’s been at 147 virtually his whole career.

“He wants to move up and have a real solid good fight, and then he’ll fight absolutely anyone. Jaron Ennis’ extension with us has part of the deal to fight Vergil Ortiz. When we sat in the office with Golden Boy and DAZN three weeks ago, we hashed out the deal with them. Everything that was discussed and everything that was agreed, Jaron Ennis has signed a contract fo to fight Vergil Ortiz. It’ll be January or February.”