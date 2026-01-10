The stoppage arrived late in the fourth round. Fury landed a short combination near the ropes, prompting the referee to intervene and wave the fight off. The decision was met with boos from spectators, who appeared unconvinced that Greenwood was in immediate danger at the time of the stoppage.

Reaction at ringside was mixed. Members of the Fury family, including Tyson Fury, showed no concern about the timing of the call and celebrated the result. The crowd response, however, lingered through the immediate aftermath.

During his in-ring interview, Roman Fury acknowledged the reaction and addressed the circumstances surrounding his return. The fight marked his first appearance since May of last year, and he referenced the time away from the ring and his limited background in the sport.

Fury thanked those in attendance for coming out, regardless of their view of the stoppage. The comments appeared to soften the response in the building, even if the referee’s decision remained the main talking point coming out of the bout.

The win moves Fury to 6–0, though the discussion afterward focused less on the result and more on how it was reached.