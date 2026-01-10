By the second round, Smith’s confidence grew. He continued to land solid punches, including a strong right hand and a sharp uppercut. Smith seemed to move away from merely boxing, choosing instead to trade shots with Matias. Though his brawling style carried some risks, it did not stop him from taking control of the fight.

Mid-Fight: Matias Attempts to Regain Ground

As the fight continued, Matias began to show signs of life, especially in the fourth round, where he landed a few solid counters. A combination of uppercuts and hooks briefly put Smith on the back foot, but the Brit remained unshaken. Despite Matias’s efforts to fight back, Smith kept the pressure on, landing a series of left hooks and shots that seemed to have Matias reeling.

The fifth round proved to be decisive. Smith’s sharp combination sent Matias to the canvas. Although Matias managed to get back up, he was clearly unsteady, prompting the referee to stop the fight, declaring Smith the winner by technical knockout.

Smith’s Career Milestone

This victory marks a major step in Dalton Smith’s career. The 26-year-old now holds the WBC super lightweight title, maintaining his undefeated record at 19-0. Previously, Smith held British, Commonwealth, and European titles, but this win elevates his standing in the division.

For Matias, the loss is a significant setback. Despite winning the WBC title in July against Alberto Puello, the Puerto Rican champion was unable to retain his belt, bringing his record to 23-3, with 22 knockouts. Matias remains a tough competitor but will need to regroup after this defeat.

Looking Ahead for Smith

Following this victory, Smith is firmly positioned as one of the top contenders in the super lightweight division. While no future opponents have been confirmed, his undefeated record and impressive performance against a respected champion like Matias suggest that Smith’s next steps in the division will be closely watched.

Undercard

Emmanuel Rodriguez controlled the fight throughout and took a wide unanimous decision over Fernando Diaz at bantamweight, with scores of 97-92, 99-90, and 99-90.

Jeyvier Cintron made a brief night of it, stopping Víctor Sandoval by first-round knockout in a bantamweight bout.

Nestor Bravo ended matters in the second round against Pedro Campa in their junior welterweight fight.

Keith Colon wore down Alberto Guevara before scoring a seventh-round stoppage at featherweight.

Arjan Iseni forced a corner stoppage of Mario Bedolla Orozco in the third round of their light heavyweight contest.