Herrera vs Nunez Results: Controversial Stoppage After Herrera Struggles to Win Interim Title

Jadier Herrera claimed the vacant WBC interim lightweight title on January 10, but not without difficulty. While he eventually stopped Ricardo Nunez in the eighth round, the stoppage was highly controversial. Herrera struggled in the early rounds, particularly with Nunez’s constant pressure. By the time the referee intervened in the eighth, many felt Nunez was still competitive, and the decision to halt the fight left much to debate.
Nunez Forces Herrera to Fight His Battle Early On
Ricardo Nunez entered the fight with clear intentions, pressing Herrera and making it a physical battle from the start. He pushed forward, trying to crowd the unbeaten fighter, making it difficult for Herrera to find his rhythm. Some ringside observers noted a possible knockdown in the second round, but Herrera recovered quickly and continued, though his composure was noticeably tested by the pressure.
Herrera struggled to break free from Nunez’s aggressive style. Nunez’s constant forward movement and ability to rough up Herrera in close made it a harder fight than anticipated. Herrera’s counters weren’t as sharp in the early going, and he had to adjust his strategy to gain control of the fight.
Herrera’s Gradual Shift in Momentum and Controversial Stoppage
As the fight moved into the middle rounds, Herrera began to find his timing, landing cleaner punches as Nunez’s pressure started to wane. However, Herrera never fully took control in the way some might have expected. He remained tentative at times, hesitant to open up and throw with the same authority that made him a feared contender.
By the eighth round, Herrera finally hurt Nunez during a prolonged exchange. But the referee’s stoppage, coming immediately after a punch landed during the break, felt premature to many ringside. Nunez was still standing and had shown signs of being able to continue, making the decision to end the fight a point of contention. Some felt the stoppage deprived Nunez of an opportunity to fight back.
Despite the controversial end, Herrera remains unbeaten and now holds the interim title, but the struggle in the ring leaves lingering doubts about his readiness for the very top of the division.
Last Updated on 01/10/2026