Herrera vs Nunez Results: Controversial Stoppage After Herrera Struggles to Win Interim Title

Herrera struggled to break free from Nunez’s aggressive style. Nunez’s constant forward movement and ability to rough up Herrera in close made it a harder fight than anticipated. Herrera’s counters weren’t as sharp in the early going, and he had to adjust his strategy to gain control of the fight.

Herrera’s Gradual Shift in Momentum and Controversial Stoppage

As the fight moved into the middle rounds, Herrera began to find his timing, landing cleaner punches as Nunez’s pressure started to wane. However, Herrera never fully took control in the way some might have expected. He remained tentative at times, hesitant to open up and throw with the same authority that made him a feared contender.

By the eighth round, Herrera finally hurt Nunez during a prolonged exchange. But the referee’s stoppage, coming immediately after a punch landed during the break, felt premature to many ringside. Nunez was still standing and had shown signs of being able to continue, making the decision to end the fight a point of contention. Some felt the stoppage deprived Nunez of an opportunity to fight back.

Despite the controversial end, Herrera remains unbeaten and now holds the interim title, but the struggle in the ring leaves lingering doubts about his readiness for the very top of the division.