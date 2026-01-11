Dalton Smith is free to celebrate the biggest win of his career. He is not free to choose what comes next.
The unbeaten Sheffield junior welterweight captured the WBC 140-pound title with a fifth round knockout of Subriel Matias on Saturday at Barclays Center. The victory automatically triggered an inherited mandatory obligation against former titleholder Alberto Puello, based on an existing ruling from the World Boxing Council.
The situation is similar to the one Matias faced earlier in his reign.
Matias won the WBC belt last July with a majority decision over Puello in Queens. That bout was approved as a voluntary defense, but only with the condition that the winner would immediately face Smith, who was the mandatory challenger at the time. The ruling was made in advance and remained in force regardless of the outcome.
Puello and his team later sought an immediate rematch, arguing the fight was close and the decision disputed. The WBC rejected the appeal but stopped short of eliminating Puello’s position. Instead, it ordered consecutive mandatory bouts: Matias to defend against Smith, followed by Puello facing the winner.
Negotiations for Matias vs. Smith failed, and the fight proceeded to a purse bid. Fresh Productions outbid Matchroom Boxing, securing promotional rights and effectively removing the bout from consideration for the Turki Alalshikh-funded Ring IV card in Riyadh.
Smith’s knockout win returned the title to Matchroom’s roster. It did not return full control of the championship’s immediate future.
Under the standing WBC order, Smith’s first defense is locked in by obligation rather than preference, leaving the belt’s next movement governed by process, not promotion.
