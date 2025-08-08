Manny Pacquiao Elevated to #1 in WBC Welterweight Rankings: A Controversial Move

The WBC has elevated Manny Pacquiao to #1 in their latest welterweight ranking. The 46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) had previously been rated #5 WBC before battling welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a 12-round majority draw on July 19th.

Pacquiao’s Controversial #1 WBC Ranking

Pacquiao’s high ranking puts him in a position to challenge Barrios in a rematch if that’s the direction he wishes to go in. Manny’s adviser, Sean Gibbons, is interested in him fighting Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero or Gervonta Davis next.

The WBC’s elevation of Pacquiao to the #1 spot has fans questioning the organization’s logic. Many of the contenders in the WBC’s top 15 would likely beat the soon-to-be 47-year-old Pacquiao. It doesn’t make sense for him to be moved to the top spot while the arguably superior contenders like Raul Curiel, Rohan Polanco, and Eimantas Stanionis are surpassed.

Despite coming up empty, Pacquiao has still been pushed to the #1 spot by the World Boxing Council. The organization’s likely rationale was how well Manny fought and the controversial nature of the decision.

Many fans felt that Pacquiao deserved the win. The judges scored it 114-114, 115-113 for Barrios and 114-114.