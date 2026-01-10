Heavyweight Legend George Foreman Would Have Been 77 Today

Olympic gold medal winner. Heavyweight champion of the world twice over. Numerous super-fights fought. Shock upset wins scored. Shock upset defeats suffered. And of course, comebacks. Great comebacks.

After stunning Joe Frazier and the world with those six brutal knockdowns in Jamaica in January of 1973, Foreman soon ran into the one-and-only Muhammad Ali. The biggest fight in history took place in Zaire, and Foreman was felled. It took him some time to get back up. Comeback number-one came in the form of a fiercely unforgettable war with Ron Lyle. Then George fell victim to another clever boxer. Jimmy Young was no Ali but Foreman was down, yet not out, once again. It was March of 1977 and Foreman left the boxing arena. For a full decade.

The 1987 comeback was vastly ridiculed. Foreman believed if no-one else did. But soon enough, fans everywhere began to climb on board. The letters poured into the boxing magazines, with fans letting everyone know that, yes, Foreman would make good on his vow of regaining the title. Foreman had the support of the fans in a way perhaps no other fighter ever has. Gerry Cooney was crushed in what was looked at as Foreman’s first genuine comeback test, while fringe contender Adilson Rodrigues was also neatly despatched. Foreman had “earned” a shot at Evander Holyfield’s world title.

12 heroic rounds later, Foreman had to get busy launching yet another comeback. Foreman was not yet done dreaming. A points loss to Tommy Morrison, this for the WBO belt, also failed to stop “Big George.” And then, finally – 20 years after he’d been beaten by Ali – Foreman whacked out Holyfield’s conqueror, Michael Moorer, and the crown was again in the Texan’s mighty hands.

What a story. What a career. Again, what a life. George touched millions of people all over the globe, either in the 1960s, in the ’70s, in the ’80’s, or in the 1990s, and today, many of these people will join together in wishing Foreman a posthumous happy birthday.

George Foreman 1949 to 2025 – 76-5(68). World heavyweight champion 1973 to 1974, 1994 to 1997.