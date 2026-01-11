Crawford Didn’t Retire Late. He Retired on Time

The guys waiting at super middleweight are bigger, younger, and flat-out violent. We’re talking about:

These two just proved they thrive in the trenches during their recent war. Hamzah Sheeraz: Coming off that massive KO of Berlanga, he’s got the size and power to end things early if he lands a bomb on a 39-year-old Crawford.

Even if he dropped back down, the “age factor” would’ve hit a peak. Between Vergil Ortiz Jr., Jaron “Boots” Ennis, the 6’5″ freak-of-nature Sebastian Fundora, and the man who crushed Tszyu, Bakhram Murtazaliev, there’s nowhere to hide.

These guys are in their physical primes and hit harder than anyone Bud saw in the twilight of his career. The consensus is building: Crawford is a legend, but age 38+ is the danger zone.

Recovery slows down, starts get sluggish, and you become a target for youth and raw power. While his boxing IQ is top tier, the line of contenders, relentless pressure mixed with fresh legs, is a different beast entirely.

Bud timed his exit perfectly. He beat the biggest name on the planet, retired at the summit, and avoided getting torn apart by the pack. It was a brilliant move by a guy who knew exactly when to get out of the kitchen before it got too hot. If he ever tries a comeback, he’s stepping straight into a war zone.