On Saturday, Paul released a YouTube video giving fans a tour of the ranch. The footage shows a two mile ATV track, which Paul described as the largest in the world, along with a 20 acre lake, a three mile driveway, and a vehicle collection he valued at $5 million. Paul said he is also building a private boxing gym, an airstrip, and a shooting range on the land.

The purchase comes as Paul remains sidelined from boxing following a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua last month. Paul was stopped in the sixth round and suffered a broken jaw that required surgery. He said the injury left him unable to eat solid food during the Christmas period.

Paul is currently under an indefinite suspension from the Florida Athletic Commission and cannot compete again until he receives medical clearance.

Despite the injury, Paul has continued to speak about future fights. He has said he would be interested in facing former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou once cleared to return.