Jake Paul “Absolutely The Front-Runner” To Fight Anthony Joshua Next!

What a crazy world we live in today. Proof of this, if you feel you want it or need it, is the fact that a YouTuber is very likely to step in the ring with a former two-time heavyweight world champion when the former champ makes his return to the ring. Yes, folks, an Anthony Joshua-Jake Paul fight is frighteningly close, indeed, dangerously close to happening.

Jake Paul Faces Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn spoke with Sky Sports News earlier today, and the prompter confirmed that Paul – who has boxed just once as a heavyweight, this his also-crazy matchup with a 58-year-old Mike Tyson – “is absolutely the front-runner” to square off with AJ when Joshua fights again.

“This bizarre world that we live in, I think Jake Paul is absolutely the front-runner to fight Anthony Joshua next,” Hearn said. “I’m here in New York for a meeting about that fight. I can’t sit here and tell you it’s a 50/50 matchup. The whole thing is bizarre. I think it’s extremely dangerous for Jake Paul.”

This “fight,” and the speech marks are there because, well, does anyone in their right mind really, honestly think this matchup would be even remotely competitive, even for a round or two (heck, even for a minute or two!)? AJ may have slipped, and he may not be the fighter he once was, but surely, if AJ were to step in there with Paul and open up with genuinely venomous shots, say the ones that ruined Francis Ngannou, he would absolutely destroy Paul.

Jake Paul Heavyweight Boxing Future

One would think so, at least, and it’s not clear who would be a fan of this “fight” if it did take place. And it sure looks as though this one will happen. Hearn said Paul truly believes he can beat AJ, and the promoter added that members of the boxing fraternity are pleading for AJ to “go in and evaporate this young man from the boxing world so we can all get on as normal.”

But again, does anyone really want to see this dreadful and dreadfully dangerous mismatch happen? God forbid Joshua did get in there with Paul and he beat him up badly, even permanently. Now, that would be one huge black eye for the sport.