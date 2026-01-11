If Agit Kabayel Cannot Get Usyk Shot Next, He’s Open To A Fight With Fabio Wardley

Kabayel was asked last night if he has any interest in other fights, against Lawrence Okolie and Tyson Fury for two possible options, but the 33 year old made it clear he wants a world title shot next.

“What brings the other fights for me?” Kabayel said after his latest win, this at the post-fight presser. “I fought three big names in boxing – Arslanbek Makhmudov, Frank Sanchez, Zhilei Zhang – [and I] just fought another guy who hadn’t lost in his career. What do I want with, no disrespect to Lawrence or the other guys, but I think I’m ready for the world title shot, please. Why are we making boxing so political? I’m the [WBC] mandatory, give me the Usyk fight. I’m not interested in fighting [Tyson] Fury, he’s my brother and he helped support me so much in my career, so no. [Fabio] Wardley, why not? We can make it in Germany or the UK, send me a location.”

It’s tough not to like Kabayel. Not only is he an exciting fighter, he is also a man willing to fight the best, to put it on the line, to EARN his shot at the major belts. But Usyk is, we hear, going to fight Deontay Wilder next, in the US, so Kabayel will have to play the waiting game. The Usyk fight will surely happen for Kabayel this year, however, seeing as so many fans want it and assuming Usyk will look to take the challenge.

In the meantime, as he watches Usyk fight the undeserving Wilder, maybe Kabayel will make a deal with WBO champ Wardley, the fighter who Usyk said he “wasn’t interested” in facing, the British warrior thus elevated to full WBO ruler. That fight, whether it happened in Germany or the UK, would be some firefight, for however long it lasted.

Kabayel Vs. Wardley in the spring, the winner to fight Usyk? To use Kabayel’s outlook, why not?