VIDEO: Top 10 P4P Boxers in the 2000s

Dominant Leaders of the 2000s Rankings

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. emerged as the primary figures of the decade due to their consistent success against great opposition. While their individual styles differed, both fighters collected major titles across multiple weight classes. Pacquiao’s rise from flyweight to junior middleweight remains a unique achievement in the sport, while Mayweather’s undefeated run and defensive mastery established him as a top-contender in every division he entered. Their presence at the top of the survey results reflects their ability to perform at an elite level for the entire decade.

Heavyweight Stability and Mexican Legends

The survey results also highlighted the impact of Wladimir Klitschko and a group of legendary Mexican fighters who defined the era’s competitive landscape. Klitschko provided a stable center for the heavyweight division, defending his titles successfully for years and proving that technical discipline could lead to long-term control.

Mexican champions Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, and Juan Manuel Marquez also featured prominently. Their repeated battles against one another and other world-class opponents showed a level of toughness that earned them universal praise. The survey acknowledges that their longevity and willingness to accept every tough fight were significant factors in their high placement.

The Legacy of Undisputed Champions

Bernard Hopkins secured his place in the rankings by becoming the first undisputed champion of the modern four-belt era during the early 2000s. His victory over Felix Trinidad was an important moment that consolidated the middleweight division and proved that a master craftsman could outlast younger, more explosive fighters.

This decade resonates with fans because it featured an overlap of prime years for several all-time greats. The survey format allows for a nuanced look at how these fighters influenced the sport without being limited by a single highlight fight. Instead, it offers a broad view of a time when technical ability and consistent effort were the primary measures of greatness.

So who were the Top 10 pound for pound boxers during the 2000s? And how do Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather, Wladimir Klitschko, Marco Antonio Barrera, Erik Morales, Juan Manuel Marquez, and Bernard Hopkins figure into it?

This edition of Rummy’s Corner will attempt to answer that question based on the results from part 12 in this Survey focusing on the 2000s. Please watch and enjoy the video. This is Rummy’s Corner (produced and narrated by Geoffrey Ciani).