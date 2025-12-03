Terence Crawford went on a long eight-minute rant on social media today, reacting to the WBC stripping him of his super middleweight title with their organization after he failed to pay the sanctioning fees for it during their annual convention in Bangkok, Thailand.

The $300K He Wouldn’t Pay

Crawford had the opportunity to keep his WBC title if he had paid the $300,000 sanctioning fee. He chose not to, so they stripped him. Judging by his angry reaction today, Crawford (42-0, 31 KOs) may have been under the impression that he could ignore them, not pay, and keep the WBC title.

If that was his view, it was way off. The WBC has rules and regulations, and he failed to come up with the $300K from the enormous $50 million that Turki Alalshikh graciously paid him to challenge Canelo Alvarez for his undisputed championship on September 13th.

Spoiled by Turki Syndrome

Crawford wanted the WBC to give him the same red carpet treatment that Turki gave him by allowing him to jump ahead of contenders at 168, who likely would have beaten the 38-year-old if he had to earn the fight against Canelo.

The WBC wasn’t going to give Crawford royalty treatment. They expected him to play by the rules, which he wasn’t willing to do. The result was that he was stripped of his belt. It’s interesting to watch how being spoiled by one wealthy person can change a fighter, making them think they have separate rules from others.

“What makes you so better than any of the other sanctioned bodies, huh? Answer that question,” said Terence Crawford on social media, reacting to the WBC stripping him of his 168-lb title after he failed to pay the sectioning fee of $300K to keep it.

Special Treatment Syndrome

The 38-year-old Crawford was upset that the WBC didn’t allow him to pay what he wanted to pay rather than follow their rules. In other words, Crawford wanted special treatment to be given to him, like the type he was given to skip the line to challenge Canelo for his four belts.

“You Should Pay Me!”

“You sit your a** up there and say that I need to apologize to you,” said Crawford about the WBC. “You can take the belt. The f*** am I paying you every time I step foot in [the ring]. You should be paying me if you want to be truthful. You should be paying me.”

It’s unclear what Crawford is talking about, wanting the WBC to pay him for holding their belt. He just won the title and wasn’t ranked at the time he fought Canelo for it at 168. He hasn’t defended it, and it doesn’t appear that he had any intention of defending the title against any of the contenders, other than a rematch with Canelo.

You taxing these fighters every time they fight, and you claim that you for these fighters, you’re not for these fighters,” said Crawford.