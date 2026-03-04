Tim Bradley Compares O’Shaquie Foster to Terence Crawford

While reviewing a possible bout between Foster and Raymond Ford, Bradley pointed to Foster’s ability to strike and immediately move just outside return fire. Bradley said the sequence reminded him of Terence Crawford.

“He reminds me a lot of Crawford with the way he flows from offense to defense,” Bradley said on his channel during the breakdown.

O’Shaquie Foster has built a reputation as a patient counter-puncher who keeps his composure under pressure. He lands clean, then slides just outside range, drawing opponents forward and leaving them open for counters.

Foster and Robson Conceicao fought twice in 2024 and each man walked away with a close decision. Conceicao edged the first fight by split decision, then Foster evened the score later that year, also taking a split decision after another hard twelve rounds.

Both contests were competitive and required Foster to stay patient over the full twelve rounds. The rematch win allowed him to regain ground after the narrow defeat in their first fight.

After more than a year away from the ring, Foster returned in December and defeated Stephen Fulton by decision to capture the WBC interim lightweight title.

Bradley believes Foster’s approach can present problems for opponents who rely on pressure. Both Foster and Ford fight from the southpaw stance and prefer to counter rather than lead exchanges early.

Bradley said Ford would need to press the fight and work inside to slow Foster’s counters. Staying at range favors Foster.

A fight between Foster and Ford has been discussed but has not been finalized. Foster remains active in training while waiting for confirmation of his next bout.

For now, Foster continues to wait for his next opponent as the lightweight picture develops and possible fights begin to take shape across the division.