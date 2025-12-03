Bill Haney repeatedly called out WBA welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero today, telling him to “stop hiding” so he can fight WBO champion Devin Haney in a unification. That’s the fight that Bill wants for Devin (33-0, 15 KOs), believing it will put him on the Mount Rushmore of boxing.

Why Rolly Is the Target

Bill is only interested in the Rolly (17-2, 13 KOs) fight now for Haney, and not a rematch with Ryan Garcia, unification against IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker, or a clash against Conor Benn. He believes Devin vs. Romero will further his son’s legacy.

The reason for the interest in Rolly is that it gives Haney a second title, increasing his negotiating muscle to get a bigger purse split when he faces Ryan Garcia in 2026. Without a second title, Devin may not get the lion’s share of the money. It’s totally transparent what Bill’s interest is in Rolly. He’s just a belt to help his son, Devin, get a bigger cut of the loot againt Ryan.

The problem is, Romero has a bout in the works against Manny Pacquiao. Even if that match doesn’t happen, Rolly’s WBA mandatory against Shakhram Giyasov is due. Bill would have to wait and see if Romero emerges victorious in that fight. He might not. Giyasov is a much better, technically gifted fighter, and he could dethrone him to ruin Bill’s vision.

“Stop Hiding,” Says Haney

“Rolly Romero, tell him to stop hiding and waiting for some money with Pacquiao. It’s not happening,” said Bill Haney to Ariel Helwani’s site, calling out Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero for a unification with his son, Devin Haney.

WBA Mandatory Complications

Bill doesn’t seem to understand that Rolly has other plans. If the WBA gives him an exception to bypass his mandatory Giyasov, it would be to face the 46-year-old Pacquiao. They’re not likely to switch their exception up to allow Bill to have his way for Rolly to face Devin.

“You don’t draw enough. You don’t bring enough to the table for Pacquiao. Let us handle Rolly Romero. We’re going to tighten him up.

“Why would we be concerned about the loser’s bracket. If you give us the loser’s bracket, then you say we gook the easy pickings. We want the guy [Rolly] who beat him,” said Bill when asked about a rematch between Haney and Ryan Garcia.

“Legacy reins supreme. It’s what got us here. Legacy is what continues to pay you and what you’ve done in the sport,” said Bill.