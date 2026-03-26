“I feel great,” Puello said to Boxingscene following a Wednesday training session. “It’s been a few years working with Coach Salas, and being around these guys, I feel like I learn something new every day.”

The Dominican southpaw, Alberto, enters the bout looking to regain position at 140 lbs after his title was taken last year in a loss to Subriel Matias. The matchup with Smith offers a direct route back into the title picture, with the winner moving into line for further opportunities in the division.

Puello pointed to the daily gym environment as a key part of his preparation, citing the mix of styles and experience in camp. Romero’s aggressive approach, Morrell’s athleticism, and Ugas’ veteran presence provide varied work during sparring and drills.

Facing Smith’s pressure style, Puello said his focus remains on discipline rather than matching pace.

“By making adjustments and sticking to the way I fight,” Puello said when asked about handling Smith’s approach. “If I can do that, Dalton offers a few opportunities for me to capitalize upon.”

Puello said the goal beyond this fight remains unchanged, with plans to pursue the other titleholders if he is successful on June 6.

“My goal is to unify the belts,” Puello said. “So whoever has them, my goal is to unify.”

The reliance on gym preparation is clear. Whether that translates against a pressure fighter like Smith will decide how far that progress actually goes. Puello’s movement and his sharp punching are going to make it difficult for Dalton to land his big shots. However, with the fight in Dalton’s hometown in Sheffield, England, Puello may need to do a little bit extra if he wants to win a decision.