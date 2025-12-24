Boots Ennis’ Move to 154 Hasn’t Changed His Reality

Jaron Ennis moved to 154 pounds, looking for bigger opportunities. So far, they haven’t arrived.
Talks with Vergil Ortiz Jr. have stalled, leaving Ennis without the fight that was supposed to define his transition. It’s the matchup Ennis wants. It’s the fight his promoter, Eddie Hearn, has openly pushed for. But wanting it has not been enough to make it happen.
At 28, Ennis remains respected for his talent, but respect has not translated into leverage. The move up in weight was meant to reset his position — new opponents, bigger nights, clearer momentum. Instead, he finds himself in a familiar place: available, talked about, and waiting.
The Ortiz fight would do more than answer competitive questions. It would give Ennis the visibility and relevance he still lacks despite years of praise. Without it, the shift to junior middleweight risks becoming cosmetic rather than consequential.
There has been quiet speculation that outside backing could change Ennis’ trajectory. A figure like Turki Alalshikh reshaped the late-career landscape for Terence Crawford, delivering fights that market forces alone struggled to produce. For Ennis, that kind of intervention has not happened.
Until it does — or until a fight like Ortiz materialises — Ennis remains caught between reputation and reality. The division changed. His situation hasn’t.
Last Updated on 12/24/2025