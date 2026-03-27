From Zayas’ side, the aim looks obvious. This is a chance to jump levels in one move, in a market that fits him, against a name that immediately changes how he is viewed. Fighters and families usually don’t push this hard unless they believe the window is there.

The hesitation appears to be coming from the other side of the table. Ennis is already operating at a higher tier, and there are easier, safer routes available that keep him in position without handing a younger fighter that kind of opportunity. That kind of internal disagreement tends to slow fights like this down, even when dates start circulating.

Coming off his January win over Abass Baraou to unify the WBA and WBO titles, Zayas is clearly in “strike while the iron is hot” mode. His team is banking on his momentum and the Puerto Rican fan base in New York to bridge the gap in experience.

Boots moved up to 154 lbs and looked dominant in his debut against Uisma Lima last October. While he wants the big names, his team is likely looking at the broader board, including a potential IBF shot against Josh Kelly or the winner of Fundora-Thurman, before committing to a dangerous, young unified champ like Zayas.

For Ennis, Zayas is a massive threat who doesn’t necessarily offer a bigger payday than a Vergil Ortiz fight (if that legal drama ever settles) or a fight for the remaining belts. For Zayas, it’s the ultimate “nothing to lose, everything to gain” scenario.

The recent broadcast alignment between Top Rank and DAZN has removed the biggest “politics” barrier. This is no longer a cross-platform nightmare, which is why the June 27 date is being penciled in so aggressively.

Until that internal disagreement among the decision-makers is resolved, the June 27 date remains a very loud rumor rather than a confirmed event.