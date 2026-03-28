“$100 million. I wouldn’t come back,” said Crawford to Weighing In with Travis Hartman.

There is a strong possibility that Crawford’s $100 million claim is actually a graceful way of exiting while his stock is at its absolute highest.

Who else is left that generates that kind of revenue? David Benavidez is a monster, but he doesn’t have the global crossover appeal of Canelo yet. A Canelo rematch is the only fight that sits in that financial stratosphere, and after a convincing loss, the appetite for a sequel might be lower than the first one.

His Excellency, Turki Alalshikh, is a fan of “blood and broken bones,” and while he respects Crawford’s greatness, he is also a businessman. If the ROI isn’t hitting “Jake Paul levels,” the blank checks might start having more conditions attached to them.

Crawford is smart. He knows the “Risk vs. Reward” better than anyone. If he can’t get the $100 million, he’s happy to stay retired with his legacy intact and his brain healthy. He basically “won” boxing, and now he’s making sure he doesn’t lose the “after-boxing” by chasing numbers that might no longer be on the table.

While Canelo-Crawford was a “purist’s dream,” the casual interest just wasn’t there. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson pulled in a staggering 108 million live viewers globally on Netflix. In contrast, Canelo-Crawford, despite being the most-watched men’s championship fight of the century, topped out at around 41.4 million viewers.

Crawford fought a brilliant, tactical, and defensive masterpiece, but for a casual fan who just saw “Iron Mike” (even at 58) or the Jake Paul circus, a high-level 12-round decision can feel like a slow burn that never quite catches fire.

Turki put a massive machine behind this, even getting Dana White and Zuffa Boxing involved to “UFC-ify” the promotion. While it broke the Allegiant Stadium gate record ($47 million), it didn’t become the cultural “Fight of the Century” moment that justifies a $100 million purse for a single fighter.

Fighters almost always leave the door open, especially after a win as big as his over Canelo. There was still a rematch available, still a path to another massive payday, and still a place at the top of the sport. Crawford walked away from all of it.

He explained it in a way that doesn’t revolve around money at all. For him, the goal was never to chase the biggest number possible.

“I never want to be Mayweather rich. I just want to get to a point where I don’t have to work a day in my life ever again,” said Crawford.

He believes he’s already there. That’s the difference. Once a fighter reaches that point, the usual incentives stop carrying the same weight. The risk doesn’t change, the training doesn’t change, and the fights don’t get easier. The only thing that grows is the number attached to it.

For Crawford, that’s not enough. He reached the position fighters spend years chasing, then stepped away from it without hesitation. No comeback talk, no hints at unfinished business, no push for one last payday. Just a line he doesn’t seem interested in crossing, no matter how big the number gets.