Trending: Former two-division champion Demetrius Andrade is back in the gym and looking to get back in the boxing ring. #BrunchBoxing pic.twitter.com/yx4ysK3J0C — Brunch Boxing (@BrunchBoxing) March 28, 2026

That defeat, a sixth-round stoppage, has hung over Andrade’s career more than expected. It wasn’t just the loss. It was the size difference on the night and what followed after. Nothing. No bounce-back fight and no rebuild. Just inactivity from a fighter who spent years calling for big names.

The silence since November 2023 has been loud. Losing to David Benavidez wasn’t the issue; most people expected the size difference to be the deciding factor. The real frustration for fans is the lack of movement afterward. At 38, Andrade doesn’t have the luxury of long layoffs if he wants to wash away the memory of that sixth-round stoppage.

Andrade is in a “must-act” window. If this gym footage doesn’t lead to a fight by the summer, the Benavidez loss won’t just be his first defeat—it will likely be his last meaningful appearance. He needs a mid-level “statement” fight immediately to prove the reflexes are still there.

At 32-1 (19 KOs), Andrade still carries the resume of a two-division WBO champion, but fans have long questioned how much of his prime was spent circling the wrong level of opposition. His slick southpaw style made him dangerous, but also easy to avoid, and the result was a career that never quite matched the ability people saw.

Andrade has mentioned names like Edgar Berlanga, Jaime Munguia, and Caleb Plant in the past. Any of those would be massive, but those fighters (and their teams) usually look for the most reward for the least risk. Andrade, even at his age, is still high risk and, unfortunately, hasn’t built the massive fan base that makes the risk worth it for others.