“Somebody said, ‘You do a rematch with Danny Garcia.’ He’s retired and been retired. So, why am I doing a rematch with Danny Garcia?” Thurman said. “Nah, if we’re going to bring anyone back, we’re bringing Bud back.”

Thurman then called for a return fight with Terence Crawford, who stepped away from the sport after his December 2025 win over Canelo. He also referenced Errol Spence Jr., saying he was left out of that era’s defining matchups.

“I was part of that era. I was Spence, Thurman, and Crawford. And they fought each other and left me out of the picture,” Thurman said.

He did not stop there. Thurman also floated his name toward Canelo Alvarez.

“Who is Canelo fighting in September? Does he have somebody? If something happens, you can call me.”

The list is telling. Crawford is retired. Spence has not fought since his 2023 loss. Canelo operates two divisions above Thurman. None of the options he mentioned are active, immediate fights.

Thurman has always been as much a salesman as he is a fighter, and right now, he’s selling the “legacy” version of himself to see if anyone still bites.

From a competitive standpoint, fans are skeptical. The “hustle” is transparent because the math of his recent career doesn’t quite add up to a Canelo or Crawford payday. Since 2019, he’s only fought twice. While he did look sharp, stopping Brock Jarvis in three rounds last March, Jarvis wasn’t exactly world-class. Before that, it was a long layoff for Thurman following the Mario Barrios win in 2022.

At the same time, Thurman brushed off Garcia, a former rival who remains a viable opponent at his level.

That split points to the direction of Thurman’s push. The focus is not on available matchups or division positioning. It is on recognizable names tied to major purses.

Thurman (31-1, 23 KOs) enters his March 28 bout against Sebastian Fundora with a title opportunity in front of him. His recent comments suggest a broader aim beyond that fight, centered on securing one of boxing’s remaining high-value events rather than rebuilding through the current field.