Terri Harper says she expects Caroline Dubois to fade in the second half of their April 5 bout, pointing to what she described as a clear pattern in her opponent’s recent fights.
“She will tire 100%. The pattern’s set. You can see it,” Harper said during a pre-fight interview with Sky Sports Boxing, adding that Dubois’ recent training stint in the United States is unlikely to change that trend. “Going over to America for three weeks training is not gonna miraculously improve her fitness.”
Harper said her own experience across multiple title fights gives her an edge in managing the later rounds, where she expects the fight to turn. “I’ve experienced everything you can experience. On the night, you kind of know how to play the rounds and certain scenarios,” she said.
She also pointed to her familiarity with handling difficult situations in fights, including injuries and late adjustments, as part of the advantage she believes will show over the distance.
Dubois has spoken about the possibility of a late stoppage, but Harper dismissed that outcome unless she allows it to happen. “She’s got the power if I stand there to let her hit me, but a late stoppage, I can’t see it,” Harper said. “I’d be quite surprised if she carries that power through.”
The lightweight unification bout is scheduled for April 5 at the Olympia in Kensington, with Harper attempting to add the WBC lightweight title to her collection against unbeaten champion Dubois. The winner moves closer to full unification in the division. Harper made her expectation clear: “Terri Harper win.”
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Last Updated on 2026/03/26 at 3:27 PM