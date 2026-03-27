Fundora vs Thurman: Can Keith Thurman Shake Off The Rust?

On a personal note, the first time this boxing podcaster saw Sebastian Fundora was at the Armory in Minneapolis. Fundora fought Jamontay Clark to a draw. Clark, who was considered a tall fighter for the weight class, gave up plenty of height to the long and rangy Fundora. Sebastian won seven in a row after that draw over names like Sergio Garcia and Erickson Lubin. In his fight against Brian Mendoza, Fundora was up on the scorecards before being stopped in the 7th round.

Fundora recovered nicely by defeating Tim Tszyu not once but twice, along with Chordale Booker. Keith Thurman represents the best fighter Fundora has faced thus far. That’s on paper, but in the ring will have to see what condition Thurman is to fully judge. Most folks in the boxing world believe Thurman is in for a beating on Saturday. Despite never being stopped, the betting odds favor a knockout over the fight going the full 12 rounds.

Keith Thurman is more than capable of pulling off this upset. He has great footwork to stay on the move, making it difficult for Fundora to set up shop. Thurman’s jab, pot shots with his right hand, and left hooks will give Fundora trouble.

A big question is, can Keith’s legs hold up with constant pressure? Another important item is just how much rust will Thurman carry with him in the ring? Yes, Thurman managed to get a fight about a year ago, but that’s just 1 fight in 4 years. Will this boxing junkie be shocked to see Keith outbox Sebastian? Nope. Unfortunately, the back end of Thurman’s career is filled with injuries and time out of the ring.

Thurman can be had as a live dog outright anywhere from +240 all the way up past +300. Fundora by KO is –126 and +260 by decision. Thurman is +510 by KO and +520 by Decision. Betting on Thurman via money line rather than the detailed outcome is the better value. The best bet is +260 by decision for Fundora.

My Official Prediction is Sebastian Fundora by decision.

PODCAST LINK: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rope-a-dope-radio-podcast/id1794655742?i=1000757617272

Side Note: Keep an eye out for Yoenis Tellez vs. Brian Mendoza, Moses Itauma vs. Jermaine Franklin, & Willy Hutchinson vs. Ezra Taylor, among other bouts on DAZN & Amazon. This boxing podcaster is not happy with the powers that be, scheduling two pay-per-views in 1 day.

Written by Chris Carlson, Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Amazon Podcasts, Google Podcasts & More! Follow on Twitter @RopeADopeRadio