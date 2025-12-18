The 52-Year-Old Heavyweight Who Refuses to Stay Buried

He keeps talking about redemption. Real redemption. Not marketing. Courtrooms, institutions, lost years, theology quotes from Ephesians and Joel to explain why twenty-six years vanished. He isn’t performing for fans. He’s convincing himself he still belongs in a sport that does not offer sympathy.

Is power enough when the body is older than the division will allow?

Scripture does not keep a right hand young. Reflexes die. Legs betray you. Timing abandons you.

But power is the last organ to go, and Ibeabuchi used to punch like a lorry. That is the bet.

George Foreman came back at 45 and folded Michael Moorer. That broke the age curve. Ibeabuchi wants to beat it by seven years. That isn’t inspirational. It’s a scientific dare. If the punch stayed in his bones, someone is going to sleep. If it didn’t, the canvas won’t forgive Ephesians.

Kabiru Towolawi is not a prop — he’s the test that decides whether this is fantasy

Wiping out Idris Afinni in August only proved one thing: Ibeabuchi can finish a willing target. Kabiru Towolawi is not obedient. He’s a rough Nigerian heavyweight who dropped a 6-foot-6 unit twice late. That means he doesn’t flinch at size, history, or nostalgia.

If Ibeabuchi wants Foreman comparisons, he cannot allow this to drift. He must hurt Kabiru early. Short, violent, discouraging. If this goes long, Kabiru walks him down and the ankles go.

Here’s the honest split:

If the freight-train punch survived, Kabiru might be heading for a short night.

If the power dimmed, Kabiru exposes him and deletes the comeback before it trends.

Boxing pretends it ignores this. It won’t. If a 52-year-old flattens someone, phones start ringing with “easy money” ideas. If he gets folded, the experiment ends before a promoter risks rankings.

Christmas Eve decides whether forgiveness reaches the scorecards or whether boxing laughs in its face.

Event details

Date: Tuesday, December 24

Time: 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT, 6:00 PM UK)

Streaming: PrizeFighting.tv