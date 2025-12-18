The 52-Year-Old Heavyweight Who Refuses to Stay Buried

Ike Ibeabuchi is dragging his name out of a grave boxing sealed years ago. This isn’t nostalgia, and it isn’t polite. A heavyweight at 52 is either terrifying or completely gone. There is no safe comfort zone at that age.
PrizeFighting.tv is streaming him on December 24 at 1PM ET, and that looks like promo, but the context is uglier: when a heavyweight this old walks in, he’s gambling with reflexes that don’t come back and a chin the sport already tested a lifetime ago.
He keeps talking about redemption. Real redemption. Not marketing. Courtrooms, institutions, lost years, theology quotes from Ephesians and Joel to explain why twenty-six years vanished. He isn’t performing for fans. He’s convincing himself he still belongs in a sport that does not offer sympathy.
Is power enough when the body is older than the division will allow?
Scripture does not keep a right hand young. Reflexes die. Legs betray you. Timing abandons you.
But power is the last organ to go, and Ibeabuchi used to punch like a lorry. That is the bet.
George Foreman came back at 45 and folded Michael Moorer. That broke the age curve. Ibeabuchi wants to beat it by seven years. That isn’t inspirational. It’s a scientific dare. If the punch stayed in his bones, someone is going to sleep. If it didn’t, the canvas won’t forgive Ephesians.
Kabiru Towolawi is not a prop — he’s the test that decides whether this is fantasy
Wiping out Idris Afinni in August only proved one thing: Ibeabuchi can finish a willing target. Kabiru Towolawi is not obedient. He’s a rough Nigerian heavyweight who dropped a 6-foot-6 unit twice late. That means he doesn’t flinch at size, history, or nostalgia.
If Ibeabuchi wants Foreman comparisons, he cannot allow this to drift. He must hurt Kabiru early. Short, violent, discouraging. If this goes long, Kabiru walks him down and the ankles go.
Here’s the honest split:
If the freight-train punch survived, Kabiru might be heading for a short night.
If the power dimmed, Kabiru exposes him and deletes the comeback before it trends.
Boxing pretends it ignores this. It won’t. If a 52-year-old flattens someone, phones start ringing with “easy money” ideas. If he gets folded, the experiment ends before a promoter risks rankings.
Christmas Eve decides whether forgiveness reaches the scorecards or whether boxing laughs in its face.
Event details
Date: Tuesday, December 24
Time: 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT, 6:00 PM UK)
Streaming: PrizeFighting.tv
Last Updated on 12/18/2025